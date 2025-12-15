Lily Allen sports a strapless cut-out mini dress to perform onstage with Dakota Johnson

2025 has been a year ripe with fashion, music, culture and everything in between. One pivotal moment that includes all of the aforementioned was the release of Lily Allen's fifth studio album, West End Girl.

Released back in October, Lily's first album in seven years topped charts around the globe, with many of the tracks explaining in detail the downfall of her relationship with Stranger Things actor, David Harbour.

The British singer and songwriter has been nothing but vocal about her very public divorce and the alleged infidelity with a certain someone named Madeline, which ultimately triggered the end of her four-year marriage. Showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon, the London local joined the cast of Saturday Night Live for season 51, on Saturday, December 13th.

Taking to the stage to perform a selection of tracks from her new album, the 40-year-old icon called on her nearest and dearest actress friend Dakota Johnson to join her and play the controversial role of Madeline.

© Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images The SNL performance will go down in history

Donning a micro mini Little Black Dress, complete with cut-out detailing fixed together with dainty bow motifs, Lily oozed high fashion flair. The strapless dress was made all the more alluring, thanks to the addition of a pair of sheer black tights, a set of pointed-toe pumps and a stack of diamond jewellery delights.

Her hair and makeup for the evening complemented her classic yet daring outfit option. Styling her long black locks and bangs out, voluminised at the root with heavy backcombing to create a 60s-inspired look. Her glam matched the energy of her ensemble, settling on a simple black winged cat eye liner, glowing skin and a touch of nude satin lipstick.

© @nbcsnl The iconic duo matched each others energy in all-black looks for the night

Dakota, who is known for her roles in blockbusters including Madame Web and Fifty Shades of Grey, joined Lily on stage in a lacy black lingerie ensemble paired with bare feet and a selection of vibrantly toned jewellery.

The performance has already garnered the attention of fans around the globe, with many commenting that it might just be the most iconic on-stage pairing of 2025, and we can’t help but agree.