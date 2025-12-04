Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dakota Johnson just swapped her signature 'naked dress' for a sculpting LBD
The Materialists actress showed us why the classic piece is utterly timeless

Image© WireImage
Clare Pennington
Clare PenningtonHello Fashion Editor
2 minutes ago
Ah, Dakota Johnson. The actress has had a killer year - both on-screen in smash hits The Materialists and Splitsville and off-screen on the red carpet. Chris Martin's' ex has looked sensational in killer 'naked' looks and stunning beaded ensembles courtesy of brands such as Gucci - her go-to source for stunning ensembles. 

And last night, the star's look at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala, which took place at the Beverly Hills Hotel, was no exception.  

Dakota Johnson stands on the red carpet wearing a black midi dress with black heels. Her long her is worn loose. © WireImage
Dakota Johnson attends The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala

Melanie Griffith's daughter took to the red carpet in an absolute classic - the little black dress. She opted for Khaite's Lotte Wool and Silk Dress in black, worn perfectly with the brand's Jett D’Orsay Pump and matching onyx jewellery courtesy of Jessica McCormack and Sophie Buhai for a decidedly gothic touch. Métier's Stowaway Crossbody in a dark silk satin housed her evening essentials. 

For beauty, Dakota opted for fresh skin and loose locks. Her bangs looking slick yet tousled and once again inspiring us to head straight to the hairdressers for the chop (an idea we must fight against - not everyone can pull off a full fringe.)

Dakota Johnson, Chase Infiniti and Regina Hall speak on stage at the Women in Entertainment event. The trio present on stage talking into a microphone© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Dakota Johnson, Chase Infiniti and Regina Hall

The actress' look is testament to the power of a timeless classic. The LBD has legions of fans ever since Coco Chanel dabbled in the design back in the 1920s. Iconic moments have followed including Audrey Hepburn stepping out in the Givenchy classic in Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a stunning black dress commissioned from Christina Stambolian, attends the Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery
Princess Diana's iconic 'revenge dress' from 1994

Other notable LBD moments include Princess Diana in her 'revenge dress', worn for a party at London's Serpentine Gallery in 1994. The incredible piece was by Christina Stambolian and has gone down in history as the epitome of what you want to be wearing if you ever run into your ex. 

Victoria Beckham also opted for the classic for the 1999 announcement of her engagement to David Beckham (who wore a matching ensemble, naturally.)

Tippi Hedren on the set of The Birds wearing a fitted black dress. She stands between two pink curtains, her blonde hair is curled and worn short© Corbis via Getty Images
Tippi Hedren on the set of The Birds

And also, we must mention Dakota's grandmother - the iconic Tippie Hedren, Alfred Hitchcock's muse, who wore a spectacular LBD when promoting The Birds in 1963.

Clearly good taste - and great genes - run in the family. 

