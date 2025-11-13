Lily Allen is a scene-stealer in daring naked dress on red carpet

Lily Allen is firmly in her revenge era, marked by a steady rotation of sheer looks dominating her wardrobe this season. On Wednesday night, the singer stepped out for the London premiere of Hunger Games: On Stage in a daring vintage number - a black knit dress from John Galliano's 1999 Dior.

The see-through dress, which was worn over a black thong and no bra, featured an elegant high neck and long sleeves, and was styled with a pair of black Louboutin heels. Lily's luscious raven locks were swept back into a layered bun framed by her full fringe while her makeup was left natural and radiant courtesy of a bronze eye, a pinch of peachy blush, and a nude-stained lip.

© Getty Images Lily Allen wore a 1999 number by John Galliano for Dior

The hitmaker released her album, West End Girl, on October 24, with the work detailing the breakdown of her marriage with actor David Harbour. The album has been described by Lily as "a mixture of fact and fiction." Themes of the work include cheating, gaslighting and sex addiction. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, confirmed their separation in February 2025.

© PA Images via Getty Images The sheer dress was layered over a black thong

Lily's archival Dior look isn't the first time she's put her own spin on the naked dress trend that's currently peppering the sartorial scene. The singer attended the American Museum of Natural History for the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards earlier this month in an equally risqué number. Lily rocked a barley-there cream co-ord from Colleen Allen's spring 2026 collection. The ensemble featured a silk bralette adorned with delicate lace-trimmed embroidery, which was styled with a floor-length, ivory silk skirt that boasted a sheer lace panel that ran down the back of the garment. The look was layered with an oversized satin coat that was draped around her silhouette in off-the-shoulder style.

© Getty Images Lily's every day style is more wearable

While the star's red carpet resume may boast the labels of Chanel, Fendi and 16Arlington, when it comes to her everyday wardrobe, Lily's looks are much more wearable. At the beginning of the month, the musician was spotted leaving Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Lily donned an oversized brown leather jacket that looked as though it was plucked straight from the 80s scene. The garment was layered over a simple burgundy crop top and styled with a beige mini skirt. The effortless look was completed with a pair of sheer tights and black leather boots. Lily sported her signature tinted spectacles while her locks were swept up in a messy-chic updo.