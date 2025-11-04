Lily Allen turns heads in daring naked dress for the ultimate revenge look

Lily Allen's bold, unapologetic spirit isn't just showing up in her songwriting this month, the British singer has also infused her sartorial agenda with a touch of revenge. Lily graced the red carpet at American Museum of National History for the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards in a skin-bearing number that continued to set the tone for her raw new era.

Plucked from Colleen Allen's spring 2026 collection, the co-ord featured a cream silk bralette adorned with delicate lace-trimmed embroidery. The barley-there top was styled with a floor-length, ivory silk skirt that boasted a sheer lace panel that ran down the back of the garment. Lily layered her ethereal number with an oversized satin coat in the same luxe hue that was draped around her silhouette for an off-the-shoulder look.

The singer's raven locks were swept back into an elegant updo with her signature full bangs courtesy of hairstylist Bob Recine, while her makeup was left natural and radiant with a soft shimmery eye, a pinch of blush and a glossy lip. "We wanted to create something that balanced the sexy, chic vibe of her outfit with playful, undone elements – little messy tendrils, soft buns, and sleek, reflective hair. It’s the perfect mix of polished and effortless for the red carpet," Bob shared in a statement.

© Getty Images Lily Allen attends the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The American Museum of Natural History

Organised by CFDA Chairman Thom Browne and CEO Steven Kolb, the CFDA Fashion Awards honoured the leading talents across womenswear, menswear and accessories. Hosted by Teyana Taylor, this year the nominees ranged from Wes Gordon's work at Carolina Herrera and Rachel Scott at Diotima, to Donatella Versace and Andre Walker who are both honorees at this year's ceremony.

© Getty Images The back of the dress featured a sheer lace panel

Lily’s revenge look comes as no surprise given the surge of the underwear-as-outerwear trend that continues to blur the line between lingerie and eveningwear. Colleen Allen debuted her collection in September, drawing inspiration from the tension between public and private dressing and channeling her archive of vintage lingerie. During Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2025 runway, bras were layered beneath ribbed knits or seen peeking out from under ruffled silk dresses. Simone Rocha styled fuzzy fur bras with leather jackets and billowing skirts, while Sarah Burton at Givenchy layered delicate bras beneath sheer mesh dresses.

The hitmaker released her album, West End Girl, on October 24, with the work detailing the breakdown of her marriage with actor David Harbour. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, confirmed their separation in February 2025.