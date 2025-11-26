The year of the naked dress: Margot Robbie, Lily Allen and every other sheer moment of 2025

For a look that offers so little coverage, the naked dress has commanded a frankly spectacular amount of actual coverage across the media landscape in 2025. After Cannes Film Festival banned the dress code for 2025, fans of the flirtatious fad doubled down on their love for all-things sheer - ensuring that no red carpet went without at least one stellar naked look for all to coo over.

Included in the mix? Quite honestly, too many too list here, but stand-out moments span Margot Robbie’s bejewelled custom Armani Privé dress to Dakota Johnson and Demi Moore’s gothic lace Gucci numbers, Lily Allen’s cream Coleen Allen ‘revenge dress’ among many, many others.

© @patidubroff Margot Robbie's Armani Privè gown epitomised the naked dress trend

Clearly, women took issue with this policing of their bodies. Celebrities collectively banded together to show off their assets on the red carpet - proving that showing a little skin never hurts.

Since this unspoken pact among industry insiders took hold, fashion devotees have been flooded with an unrelenting parade of naked dresses, each more audacious than the last. Fabrics ranging from sheer mesh to metallic knit, chainmail, lace and airy organza showcased the versatility of the trend - which looks like it’s very much here to stay.

Fashion insiders understand that the naked dress phenomenon is nothing new - just ask Kate Moss. Yet, 2025 proved to be the year of the naked dress, empowering female figures to wear whatever they want, whenever they want.

Take a look back at the best naked dress looks of 2025 below.

Best naked dress looks of 2025:

© Getty Images Margot Robbie in Armani Privé Back in September, Margot Robbie stepped out for the UK premiere of her latest onscreen project, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in London - a moment that marked the pinnacle of the ongoing naked dress trend. The look was a stand-out style moment of 2025. The dress, which hailed from Armani Privé's spring/summer 2025 collection, featured a heavily embellished patchwork of ornate beading, sequins, pearls, and embroidered floral-paisley motifs, creating a tapestry-like effect across the entire fabric. Fine spaghetti straps and a low scooped back with jewel-dotted detailing webbed across made for a sleek, contemporary take on couture dressing.

© Getty Images Lily Allen in Coleen Allen Back in November, Lily Allen graced the red carpet at American Museum of Natural History for the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards in a skin-bearing number. Plucked from Colleen Allen's spring 2026 collection, the co-ord featured a cream silk bralette adorned with delicate lace-trimmed embroidery. The barley-there top was styled with a floor-length, ivory silk skirt that boasted a sheer lace panel that ran down the back of the garment.

© Getty Images Lily Allen in John Galliano for Dior The same month, the singer stepped out for the London premiere of Hunger Games: On Stage in a daring vintage number - a black knit dress from John Galliano's 1999 Dior. The see-through dress, which was worn over a black thong and no bra, featured an elegant high neck and long sleeves, and was styled with a pair of black Louboutin heels.



© Getty Hailey Bieber in Tom Ford for Gucci Hollywood’s inner circle gathered at the iconic Los Angeles haunt Chateau Marmont to celebrate the GQ Men of The Year Party 2025. Among the star-studded crowd was Rhode founder Hailey Bieber, who graced the red carpet in stunning archival number. The mother-of-one slipped into an iridescent vintage black gown hailing from from Gucci - the unparalleled work of Tom Ford no less. The twinkling number featured a sleek, streamlined halterneck silhouette with a 90s backless design, cut from semi-sheer lightweight knit fabric to create a sensual yet sophisticated wintertime look.



© Variety via Getty Images Sydney Sweeney in Christian Cowan Actress Sydney Sweeney whipped up a fashion frenzy at Variety's Power of Women event in a shimmering silver masterpiece that captured the very essence of modern glamour. Her gown of choice was a liquid metal creation by Christian Cowan that coolly clung to her silhouette, further boasting a draped, fluid design, elbow-length flutter sleeves and crossbody twisted fabric detailing at the waist.

© FilmMagic Jennifer Lopez in Valdrin Sahiti Jennifer Lopez hit the red carpet for the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in an utterly appropriate dress by Valdrin Sahiti. Complete with crystal webbed detail, a high neckline, long sleeves and sheer panels, the webbed garment made for a thematic statement. The skirt of the number pooled elegantly at the singer's feet, making for an operatic after-hours look.



© Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter in Valentino September witnessed the one and only Sabrina Carpenter attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Valentino. The designer gown, which was paired with a fluffy lilac shawl for a beautiful yet unexpected colour combination, featured a raised neckline, long sleeves, a sculpting, waist-cinching fit, a floor-kissing length and a sheer lace effect.

© WireImage Tate McRae in custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin Leaning into the lingerie for everyday fad, Tate McRae conjured up ghostly glamour in sheer at the VMAs. The chart-toppers custom look hailed from designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin and showcased an underwired bra feature with a twisted fabric effect and a draped mesh skirt affixed to the piece with cut-out detailing and a floor-skimming length.

© Getty Images Kristen Stewart in Rodarte Kristen Stewart looked lavish in lace at the 28th SCAD Savannah Film Festival. The singer looked to Rodarte for her after-hours outing - making for a girlish yet whimsical style statement. The frock featured long fluted sleeves, a ruffled V-neckline silhouette and a midi length. The actress wore the boho-chic garment over a simple white bralette and a pair of black lace undies, allowing her lace layer to take centre stage.

© FilmMagic Kristin Stewart in Rhea Costa The star once again opted for a sheer lace look as she arrived at the 2025 AFI FEST in Los Angeles. This time, Kristin opted for a dress-catsuit hybrid by Rhea Costa. The translucent one piece showcased long sleeves, a rounded neckline and a midi-length skirt - designed to add a dainty yet subversive layer to the sensual outfit.



© Variety via Getty Images Anya Taylor-Joy in Maison Margiela Anya Taylor-Joy, who is made headlines in 2025 as it was announced the star is set to play the formidable Joni Mitchell in an upcoming biopic, wore Maison Margiela to the 16th Governors Awards ceremony. Her Margiela moment, which hailed from the brand's AW25 couture collection, featured a sheer, sleeveless dress in a pale sand hue, complete with a caped finish, a rounded neckline and a sculptural cut - with layers of feather-light fabric flowing from her hips to form a cascading maxi skirt.

© Getty Demi Moore in Gucci Stepping out on the red carpet for the premiere of Season 2 of her hit drama series Landman, Demi Moore turned heads in a gothic Gucci gown, crafted entirely from sheer black lace fabric. The decadent dress in question not only featured an on-brand, see-through exterior, but also a plunging neckline accent with a keyhole cut and long sleeves taking the whole look to all new sensual heights.

© Variety via Getty Images Jenna Ortega in Givenchy Jenna Ortega touched down at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards championing Sarah Burton for Givenchy. The Wednesday star wore a 'naked' design made entirely of oversized gemstones, pearls, and crystals, from the house's Fall 2025 collection - which reportedly weighed 20 to 30 pounds and was inspired by the film Death Becomes Her.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Chloe Kelly in Azzi & Osta Lioness Chloe Kelly tried her hand at the naked dressing trend with a little help from Beirut-based couture house Azzi & Osta. She stepped out in the resplendent look at the 2025 Harper's Bazaar Women, allowing its hooded cut and chainmail construction to take centre stage. The piece was topped with additional crystal embellishments, making for a timeless look inspired by Old Hollywood glitz 'n' glamour.

© GC Images Isabel Haugseng Johansen in D&G Isabel Haugseng Johansen, girlfriend of footballing superstar Erling Haaland, was seen outside the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria fashion show with her beau back in summer. The mother-of-one turned heads in a resplendent crystal-studded mesh maxi dress, which was coolly layered over some black underwear and teamed with some black strappy heels.

© FilmMagic Chrissy Teigen in Christian Siriano Opting for a dramatic Christian Siriano, Chrissy Teigen graced the scene at the 2025 Grammy Awards in a daring naked dress that perfectly accentuated her feline form. A meticulously boned bodice with strap detailing and a fishnet construction led the eye down to a tulle mermaid train that protruded from her knees.



© Getty Images Kate Hudson in custom Stella McCartney Kate Hudson looked royally beautiful in royal blue as she attends the Song Sung Blue premiere at Zoo Palast in Berlin. The Hollywood icon delivered a dazzling, on-theme fashion moment in a plunging sheer gown - a custom Stella McCartney - with long puffed sleeves, ruched waist detailing, a dramatic cowl back and a delicate mini train. Kate layered the gown with a black triangle bra and silky blue shorts, subtly nodding to the season’s blue nail art trend as she flashed a fresh manicure on the carpet.