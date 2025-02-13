Haim make a rare public appearance during NYFW - and oh how we've missed them

Since the Haim sisters deleted their social media early last year - there’s been an air of mystery surrounding the group.

Despite a few highly-anticipated appearances at Louis Vuitton fashion shows, a brand for whom they serve as ambassadors, the LA-based band have kept a low profile. That was, until Wednesday evening.

Joining fellow A-listers such as Emma Stone and Tom Hanks, the sisters enjoyed a night out in New York’s Lower East Side, naturally styling out divine outfits for all to draw inspiration from.

Este looked brilliant in biege

Danielle was a varsity vision
Alana served up Nineties nostalgia

Oldest sister Este looked beautiful in beige, sporting a collarless blazer and matching trousers layered over a knitted polo neck, her signature ‘bass face’ shielded by some sunglasses. Middle sister and lead singer Danielle closely followed, opting for a navy pencil skirt, black knee high boots and a varsity jacket which married a grey woollen construction with chunky leather sleeves and white piping.

As for youngest sister and guitarist Alana, a buttery leather bomber jacket, matching knee-high boots and a striking sunburst-printed mini skirt that oozed Nineties nostalgia made for a must-see after-hours look.

The girls all wore their length hair down look in a straightened style, opting for natural beauty blends to highlight their features.

Taylor Swift ad Haim attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome

The public siblings outing marks their girls’ first since they attended the 2025 Super Bowl as guests of their close friend Taylor Swift. They banded together with the record-breaking singer to watch the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome last weekend.

Before that, the San Fernando Valley natives attended A24’s Babygirl premiere at Los Angeles’ DGA Theater Complex back in December 2024.

Leaning into Cali-girl style, all three sisters wore black leather boots paired with mini dresses, each featuring a splash of white and dazzling textural detailing.

While Haim appearance may be few and far between, we savour every style moment the band so effortlessly deliver.