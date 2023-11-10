10 Luxury Hanukkah Gifts To Give Your Loved Ones in 2023

As the Festival of Lights approaches, the spirit of giving takes centre stage, and what better way to illuminate the season than with a curated selection of luxurious Hanukkah gifts?

This year Hanukkah starts on December 7 and ends on December 15. Go beyond the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary as we present a collection of opulent and thoughtful presents that embody the essence of celebration, tradition, and, above all, love. Whether you're seeking a dazzling piece of jewellery, a culinary delight, or an item that seamlessly blends style with functionality, our guide to the top luxury Hanukkah gifts promises to add a touch of glamour to your festivities.

Join us on a journey through impeccable craftsmanship and timeless elegance as we unwrap the perfect expressions of affection for your treasured friends and family during this festive season.

How we selected these Hanukkah gifts:

Price: From homeware at £375 to stylish accessories around the £40 mark, our carefully curated selection includes gifts at various price points to suit different budgets.

Style: Every gift on this list boasts a luxurious or chic aesthetic, guaranteeing an impressive and sophisticated touch.

Best Hanukkah Gift Ideas for 2023:

1/ 10 Friends and Family Guest Book - Sloane Stationary Friends and Family Guest Book Sloane Stationary Editor's notes I feel like I've found the perfect Hanukkah gift in the artfully handcrafted Friends and Family Guest Book from Sloane Stationary. Crafted by classically trained bookbinders in England, it features luxurious gold-edged cream paper — an ultimate Hanukkah gift and a chic addition to the home for a chic Festival of Lights.

144 pages featuring luxurious gold-edged cream paper bound in lizard embossed card.

£75.00 at the go-to 2/ 10 Mustique Menorah - Jonathan Adler Mustique Menorah Jonathan Adler Editor's notes For a mod and luminous touch to Hanukkah celebrations, the Mustique Menorah by Jonathan Adler pairs juicy, dimensional colour with bold, Memphis-y geometrics. Hand-poured to create a unique marbleised finish and polished to luminous perfection, this menorah adds an abstract and avant-garde flair to holiday displays.

White, turquoise, and blue marbleized acrylic objet d'art.

£375.00 AT JONATHAN ADLER 3/ 10 Eccentric The Challah Bread Cover In Pink Satin - Madeline Simon Studio Eccentric The Challah Bread Cover In Pink Satin Madeline Simon Studio Editor's note For a truly beautiful and meaningful gift for the host, this challah cover, packaged beautifully in logo-embossed emerald green satin bags with tassels, is a distinctive choice. It's made using fabric leftover from the brand’s Ballerina and Showgirl dresses, and 10% of all sales are donated to the Holocaust Museum in Washington DC. Made in limited quantities with leftover fabric. Beautifully packaged in logo embossed emerald green satin bags with tassels. £187.00 AT WOLF & BADGER 4/ 10 Eye Backgammon Set - Maison Games Eye Backgammon Set Maison Games Editor's note The transparent Eye Backgammon Set from Maison Games caught my eye as a perfect combination of function and unique design. Adorned with their signature eye print and featuring a transparent finish, it folds closed after playing, making for a chic addition to any coffee table. Plus, it comes with a luxury velvet backgammon pouch for travel.

Dimensions: L45xW38xH4.7cm and includes game pieces. £190.00 AT MAISON GAMES 5/ 10 Hamsa Hand With Evil Eye Pendant Necklace Gold - Latelita Hamsa Hand Necklace Latelita Editor's note This simple yet chic Hamsa hand necklace from Latelita is perfect for everyday styling, whether worn singularly or layered for a more dramatic look. Crafted in sterling silver and adorned with multifaceted white and blue zircons, it provides dazzling sparkle from day to night, offering both style and spiritual significance.

925 sterling silver, dipped in 22ct gold. Zircons and finished with a lobster clasp, and size adjuster. £69.00 AT WOLF & BADGER 6/ 10 Yiddish Cocktail Napkins Set - Chefanie Yiddish Cocktail Napkins Set Chefanie For enhancing menorah lighting and enjoying latkes, I'm most excited about Chefanie's napkins. Hand-embroidered on pure linen, these napkins, adorned with classic stitched borders, add a touch of culinary artistry to any supper club. Chefanie, the creative work of Stephanie Nass, brings people together over food and art with eye-catching tableware that makes for inspired hosting gifts.

Set of 4 napkins hand embroidered on pure linen, they feature a classic stitched border and blue words.

£65.00 AT THE GO-TO 7/ 10 Silver Engraved Enamel & Diamond Cufflinks Aspinal Editor's note For a blend of sartorial finesse and luxurious quality, I'm eyeing the sufflinks. Meticulously handcrafted from hallmarked sterling silver, each cufflink boasts hand-fired vitreous enamel in a stunning dark blue shade, finished with an ornate engraved pattern and a 0.02ct diamond centerpiece—an exquisite choice for business meetings, dinners, and special gifts.

Handcrafted from hallmarked sterling silver, each cufflink is inset with the highest quality, vitreous enamel in a stunning dark blue shade finished with an ornate engraved pattern and a 0.02ct diamond centrepiece.

£350.00 AT ASPINAL 8/ 10 "I'm Just Here For The Bagels" Cap - The Refined Spirit "I'm Just Here For The Bagels" Cap The Refined Spirit Editor's note Ideal for the family member with standing Saturday plans and a penchant for bagels, The Refined Spirit's cap is the perfect gift. Crafted ethically and sustainably from cotton twill and finished with luxe embroidery, this cap ensures they're en route to Panzer’s in style.

Cap made from 100% Chino Cotton Twill.

£40.00 AT THE GO-TO 9/ 10 Dusky Dinner Candle - Pooky Dusky Dinner Candle Pooky Editors note There's nothing like the warm glow of a candle to create a cozy atmosphere. Pooky's dusky dinner candles, available in a range of colours from classic ivory to burnt orange, are my must-have companions for hosting lavish dinner parties or setting a comfy mood in any interior.

Dinner candles with a burn time of approximately 10 hours. £8.00 AT POOKY 10/ 10 Personalised Children's Star Of David Necklace - Molly Brown London Personalised Children's Star Of David Necklace Molly Brown London Editor's note A modern token of faith, the gold vermeil Star of David sits atop a simple disc charm that can be personalised. Engraved on the reverse, it creates a memorable keepsake. With adjustable features, this necklace is designed to grow with the child, making it a beautiful and enduring gift from newborn to adulthood.

The necklace is set on an 16" mini belcher chain and is adjustable at 14" to accommodate most ages and sizes. Fastened with a sturdy lobster claw clasp. £85.00 AT MOLLY BROWN LONDON

