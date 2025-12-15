Lily Collins makes a case for corsetry in suave suited-and-booted look

Lily Collins is on a roll. The actress is undergoing a stunning wardrobe makeover as we speak, courtesy of celebrity stylist Andrew Mukamal. From archival Fendi looks to feminine Chloé florals, the Emily in Paris star has fashioned herself as a major one-to-watch in the style sphere this season.

And her plight continues. Lily was spotted heading out in Paris over the weekend, sporting a head-to-toe Alexander McQueen look that neatly leaned into winter dress codes.

She slipped into the brands’ Country Check high-rise wool straight pants, featuring a high-rise fit, pleated detailing and a beige checked print that paid homage to Lee McQueen’s Saville Row roots. The trousers were coolly paired with a matching corset top, complete with a low scooped neckline in the same wool material with a double-breasted silhouette.

© Getty Images Lily Collins is seen in Paris wearing Alexander McQueen

Lily hit the sartorial trifecta, layering up in the brand's co-ordinating plaid blazer - the final puzzle piece of the designer ensemble. The tailored garment showcased an oversized fit, a single-breasted design and sleek, large lapels.

© GC Images The star previously wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli giraffe print coat

The star hugged a black leather evening bag under her right arm, rounding off her wintertime aesthetic with a pair of classic point-toe heels in black. She wore her signature French-inspired bob down loose in a straightened style, opting for a doll-like beauty blend to highlight her striking facial features.

The McQueen concoction marks one of many stellar luxury looks worn by the Hollywood veteran during the past week. On Tuesday night, she joined fashion designer Victoria Beckham on Jimmy Fallon’s sofa for a screening of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - shimmying into a dark slip dress with sheer and opaque horizontal and vertical panelling, hailing from the Fendi autumn/winter 1997-1998 ready-to-wear collection by Karl Lagerfeld.

© GC Images Lily wearing archival Fendi by Karl Lagerfeld

She was subsequently spotted in an array of designer garments - spanning archival Roberto Cavalli giraffe print coats to SS26 pieces from brands including Alessandra Rich, Balenciaga and Patou.