The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoy secret Caribbean holiday during the BAFTAs - report

Royal fans were hoping the Prince and Princess of Wales would join a fleet of British film and television stars on the red carpet at the BAFTAs on Sunday evening. However, the royals politely declined the invitation, marking the first time since 2017 that neither Kate nor William have attended.

As President of the British Academy of Film and Television, it would have been expected that the Prince of Wales would show face at the Royal Festival Hall, however, the future King is reportedly enjoying a dose of sunshine in the Caribbean with his wife and three children instead, the Mail on Sunday reports.

© Dave J Hogan The Prince and Princess of Wales will not attend the BAFTA Film Awards 2025

The family reportedly flew business class via British Airways, landing in Saint Lucia before taking a private flight to Mustique - which is a privately-owned island that boasts white-sand beaches, crystal clear waters and a strict no-fly zone, affording guests and residents complete privacy.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' love for Mustique

It's not the first time the Wales family have jet set to the Caribbean for a family holiday. In 2019, the family reportedly stayed in a £27,000-a-week luxury villa in Mustique where Prince George marked his sixth birthday - with William and Kate releasing a snap of the young Prince on their holiday as an official image.

The stunning four-bedroom property, Villa Antilles, owned by William's friend, Andrew Dunn, boasts a 60ft infinity pool, a jacuzzi, private staff and incredible sea views out to the neighbouring islands of Bequia and Saint Vincent.William and Kate were also joined by the Princess's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, for their family getaway.

In 2022, when the Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed a £19k-per-night stay on Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas as part of their Caribbean royal tour, Kate vowed to return to the Caribbean with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales spent time in the Caribbean in 2022

The Prince and Princess were attending a State Dinner in Kingston, Jamaica when she told fellow guests of her wish to return.

"It was great, I wish I could stay longer," said the mum-of-three, who only spent two nights in Jamaica on their whistlestop tour."We were tempted by the beaches. Amazing scenery. Next time we have to come back with the children."

Princess Margaret's Mustique hideaway

© Getty Princess Margaret in Mustique with Lord and Lady Glenconner in 1977

Mustique has long been associated with the royal family, most famously thanks to the late Princess Margaret's whiskey-fuelled parties and glamorous high-octane soirées held at her privately owned mansion, Les Jolies Eaux.

The opulent five-bedroom property that sits on the southernmost tip of the private Caribbean island was a little-known-about gem before photographs published in the News of The World exposed the setting of her secret affair with Roddy Llwennyn in 1976.