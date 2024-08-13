H! Fashion Loves: The chicest new-ins you need to know about right now

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The constant barrage of fashion, beauty and lifestyle trends and new releases can feel like an overwhelming whirlwind.

Promotional fashion emails clogging your inbox, your feeds brimming with TikTok beauty obsessions, the endless stream of new restaurant openings makes choosing the perfect spot a daunting task, and the impossible task of finding unique interior treasures...

Allow us to introduce: H! Fashion Loves.

Welcome to your new destination for the hottest happenings of right now handpicked by me, Lauren Ramsay, alongside our team of specialist experts.

From the coolest pieces for your home that we're coveting to brand-new jewellery launches, the best things to do during downtime, tech must-haves and new fashion brands to have on your radar. Elevate your life with our luxurious curation of all things effortlessly chic.

MORE: 42 fashion collaborations that everyone is talking about right now

READ: The chicest new restaurant openings in London in 2024

AUGUST 2024

SHOP NOW ACCESSORIES: All Saints' 30th anniversary belt This year British fashion label AllSaints is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Within it's special collection that harks back to the archives, the brand has revived its iconic'AllSaints Rocks' belt, which was famously worn by Kate Moss at Glastonbury in 2005. Y2K fashion fans, this is a piece you seriously don't want to miss out on...

ACCESSORIES: Ferrogamo's Escape Accessory Edit

If you're looking for swoon-worthy accessories to update your summer wardrobe, look no further than Ferragamo to inject a touch of Italian luxury into any outfit.The 'August Escape' edit has French Riviera written all over it (metaphorically, of course...) © Ferragamo SHOP NOW

Visit at: 2 Horner Square, London E1 6EW FASHION: Abercrombie & Fitch at Spitalfields Market Iconic American lifestyle brand Abercrombie & Fitch has found a new home in Spitalfields Market - its first store in East London. Fitting with the vibrancy of the east side of the capital,the newly opened store on the Horner Square side of the market, features special art installations with photography from around London. The perfect place to immerse in the capital's culture whilst updating your wardrobe.

JEWELLERY: The Rebel at Heart Collection Jewellery maestro Thomas Sabo has released its 'Rebel at Heart' collection in time for the autumn/winter season. In line with the brand's 40th anniversary, this collection harks back to the archives, providing the perfect balance of classic TS motifs including the dragon, snake and heart, but with a contemporary twist. SHOP NOW



SHOP NOW

FRAGRANCE: Guerlain Néroli Plein Sud Eau de Parfum

I've long been a fan of Guerlain fragrances and this one is perfect for Summer. It's green and fresh thanks to the neroli, but with a very subtle spiciness that makes it wearable for day and night. The perfumer, Delphine Jelk, describes it as "a fresh breeze blowing over the hot sand of the Sahara." Literally a holiday in a bottle.





How we chose:

At H Fashion, our team of expert editors live and breathe fashion, beauty and lifestyle. This edit is a pick of the newness that really catches our eyes. Our specialists are handpicking the best of the best, the pieces we feel are truly worth their moment in the spotlight.

Why you should trust me:

Lauren is Hello! Fashion’s resident digital writer, covering all things fashion and lifestyle - from the latest celebrity trends to bridal fashion, influencer street style to the best pieces to shop this season. You’ll also find her trying out the latest fashion trends every month, interviewing industry moguls for our Fashion Insider series, and finding the chicest things to do in London.