The H! Fashion Radar: What to see, shop, eat and do this June 2025

The long-awaited summer is finally here. June is the month we can finally wear our beloved spring/summer pieces, eat al-fresco with less (hopefully) chance of a downpour, and embrace the power of the sun with summer solstice. We’re also here to remind you that Father’s Day is on Sunday, 14… you’re welcome.

We’ve got everything you need to celebrate the joy of the season, from the chicest places to sip Aperols in the sun to clothing collections for a warm-weather refresh, luxurious gifts to get your dad and other cool-girl-approved things that we think are too good not to share…

(PS: If you're a culture vulture, be ready to be the coolest person in the room: Sign up for The Radar newsletter, and every Monday, we’ll drop the latest buzz on the hottest restaurants, epic events, and all the juicy stuff happening around town right into your inbox. Don't miss out—join the fun and stay in the know.)

WHAT TO SHOP - INTERIORS: Dior Maison's Dioriviera Collection For Summer 2025, Maison Dior invites a sense of refined escapism into the home with the launch of its Dioriviera homeware collection. From sculptural side tables to embroidered cushions, scented candles and elegant beach mats, the line distils the spirit of sun-drenched luxury into every detail. © Laora Queyras

SHOP NOW WHAT TO SHOP - FATHER’S DAY: WOLF's Luxury Accessories For the accessory-inclined dad, British luxury brand WOLF offers the ultimate in horological indulgence. From sleek travel cases and sculptural watch stands to state-of-the-art safes, each piece is designed with the modern collector in mind, perfect for the dad who truly has everything. Founded in 1834, the heritage brand blends traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge innovation. Whether he's jetting off for the weekend or curating a collection at home, WOLF ensures his most prized timepieces are stored in style.

WHAT TO SHOP - SKINCARE: Green People’s Glow & Protect SPF30 For devoted self-tanners, timing your glow around SPF can feel like a sun-season juggling act. Enter Green People's latest innovation: a 3-in-1 gradual tan lotion that delivers colour, hydration, and protection in one seamless step. Infused with skin-loving ingredients - Aloe Vera, Hyaluronic Acid and nourishing plant oils - the formula offers SPF30 sun protection while building a natural-looking tan, all without streaks, patches, or that tell-tale scent. Whether you're beach-bound or brunching in the city, this multitasker keeps your summer skin golden. SHOP NOW

BOOK NOW WHERE TO TEQUILA: Ixchel Chelsea Kings Road hotspot Ixchel is the perfect place to enjoy Mexican food with a tequila cocktail or two (...three?). One of the few places that serves Kendall Jenner’s 818 brand, the food, the drinks and the vibe are truly sublime. This June, they’re opening the Ixchel Summer terrace, so that the glorious offerings of the restaurant can be enjoyed alfresco.

WHERE TO DINE WITH DAD: Under the Counter, Soho Hidden beneath the stylish buzz of The Counter on Kingly Street lies Under the Counter, Soho’s best-kept secret and a haven for audiophiles, cocktail lovers, and vinyl purists alike. This intimate subterranean listening bar is all dim lighting, rich sound, and deep funk. With an all-vinyl DJ roster, every track is turned into a sensory experience. The cocktail menu blends Turkish flavours with flair. Be sure to order some bites along you’re your cocktails, the indulgent mezze is delicious (absolutely do not skip on the fries and caviar mayo), and boutique wines from Turkey, Georgia, and Greece could be the best in Soho. BOOK NOW

WHAT TO SHOP - FASHION: Tommy Hilfiger’s APXGP Collection This June, Tommy Hilfiger unveils its APXGP Collection - an elevated capsule fronted by British actor and rising style icon Damson Idris. Designed in collaboration with the forthcoming F1 film, in which Idris stars and Hilfiger serves as the official lifestyle sponsor, the collection fuses racing heritage with off-duty cool. Think sleek motor jackets, graphic tees, utility shorts and relaxed tailoring. Whether you're channelling Hailey Bieber’s motor-chic style or shopping for a Formula One–obsessed father figure, there’s something for every wardrobe.

WHAT TO SHOP - FASHION: Nur Karaata’s Symphony of Bloom Collection Luxury Turkish fashion label Nur Karaata has launched the ultimate resort collection for SS25, perfectly balancing sensuality and femininity. The Symphony in Bloom collection features luxurious shades of deep greens and purples, statement rose print and decadent black pieces adorned with corsages and pearls. Eponymous designer Nur just previewed the collection at the prestigious Miami Swim Week. This is your chance to get an ultra chic summer look straight from the runway… BOOK NOW

BOOK NOW WHERE TO DINE WITH DAD: Charlie’s at Brown’s For the dad who knows his way around a perfectly knotted tie, has a soft spot for vintage Aston Martins, and considers The Telegraph a daily ritual, Charlie’s at Brown’s Hotel is Father’s Day perfection. Tucked inside the storied walls of Mayfair’s most elegant landmark, Charlie’s delivers British cuisine with all the poise and polish you’d expect from a Rocco Forte gem. Overseen by chef Adam Byatt, the menu is a masterclass in culinary heritage: tender native beef, golden roast chicken, and Yorkshire puds – the crispiest you’ll ever see. The space itself is a love letter to classic British charm: antique wood panelling, botanical wallpaper, and the mirrored grandeur that whispers old-world elegance. And on Sundays? Live jazz floats through the dining room, the ideal backdrop for raising a glass of English sparkling.

WHERE TO TWEAK: Nue Clinic, Marylebone Whether you’re looking for pre-holiday tweakments with natural-looking results, a visit to Dr Tony Kayila, the founder of Nue Cosmetic Clinic is a must. Based in Marylebone, Dr Kaylia specialises in non-surgical facelifts and offers treatments from botox to Profhilo, fat dissolving and treatment for excess sweating. The best thing? Patient empowerment, education, and safety are part of his philosophy. BOOK NOW

WHAT TO SHOP - FASHION: House of CB's Birthday Collection House of CB, known for creating some of the world's most swoon-worthy dresses, in the world are celebrating their 15th birthday in utter style this June with a new collection dedicated to the iconic bandage dress. Vibrant shades of orange, pink and green sit alongside classic tones of black and white, meaning there's something for all tastes.