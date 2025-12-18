Dua Lipa is the ultimate bikini babe as she jets off for winter sun with lookalike sister

Dua Lipa may just be the queen of bikini photos if her last sun-soaked snap is anything to go by.

The British singer-songwriter jetted off with her lookalike sister, Rina, 24, for a bit of winter sun in Brazil, and the brunette duo could have been mistaken for twins. Relaxing on a sun lounger, the pair donned tiny string bikinis as they battled the beating rays.

Rina captioned the post with globe and heart emojis. Dua showed off her incredible physique in an orange iridescent bikini; meanwhile, Rina opted for a cherry red two-piece, both ensembles showing off their flawless sun tans.

Dua and Rina could have been mistaken for sisters

Despite heading to South America for some sunshine, Rina revealed she has already headed to snowier climes for ski season, making her winter months ones to remember. Just hours later, she shared a quick snap of herself heading into the mountains on a ski lift clad in stylish Perfect Moment skiwear.

Whether Dua has joined her little sister on the slopes is yet to be revealed, but one thing that can't be denied is their close bond, which is something they have had since childhood, according to dancer and social media influencer Rina.

"I worshipped her," she previously told Tatler. "I'd try to dress like her, I'd steal her clothes. When I wore them, I'd feel older. It's still like that. I go through her closet and say, 'Mmm, you haven't worn that for a while.' She's like 'Oh God, bring that back!'"

Dua and Rina couldn't be more similar

Who is Rina Lipa?

As well as being a full-fledged social media influencer with 937,000 Instagram followers under her belt, Rina is an aspiring actress and model. She and her pop star sister were born and brought up in North-West London.

Talking about her sister's early hustling days, leaving home at 15 to pursue her music career, Rina explained that her parents were incredibly supportive and that Dua's work ethic was unmatched "She was young, but she was mature, she was ready," she says. "My parents didn’t let her go easily – it was all done in a very controlled way. She had to get back at certain times and she lived with a family friend. But it was hard. I missed her. She worked very, very hard. I really looked up to her for that, and I do to this day."

Music is certainly in their blood, as father Dukagjin was the former lead vocalist in a Kosovar rock band Oda. Hailing from Kosovo, Rina previously spent six years aof her childhood in the country's capital, Albania, and she is fluent in her parents' native language.

Rina, like her elder sister, developed a love for the arts from an early age, training in everything from ballet to musical theatre. In 2014, she was the recipient of the Jack Petchey Award, which recognises outstanding young people aged 11-25 across London and Essex.

But it seems the fashion world is also calling Rina, and as well as walking at Milan Fashion Week and securing campaigns with the likes of Versace and Miu Miu, Rina has landed roles in Expectations directed by Chris Robert and a number of short films.