How to create the perfect vows for your wedding- according to an expert

Personalised vows and wedding poems add an intimate, unforgettable touch to any ceremony, but crafting the right words can feel overwhelming. In this piece, expert wedding poet, Tally Gilbert, more commonly known on Instagram as @pinky_studio_by_tally, shares her specialist insights into the art of writing meaningful vows and poetry for a heartfelt wedding day.

"Helping people put their memories, thoughts and feelings into words in the form of a poem is magic"

I have written poems for everyone I love for as long as I can remember. On countless occasions, at weddings and birthdays, I have found myself standing up and reading out a poem I have written. They were always so well received, lots of cheering and praise but I didn’t think much of it. My sister-in-law suggested that I start a business out of this passion and I laughed, imposter syndrome kicking in, I was pregnant, had a toddler and a steady job, it seemed like a ridiculous idea. Eventually, I took the plunge and it’s the best decision I’ve ever made. Helping people put their memories, thoughts and feelings into words in the form of a poem is magic.

The job satisfaction is extremely high, despite making lots of people cry (happy tears!). I wrote Sophie Habboo’s bride speech which she read aloud at their intimate London wedding which was very special. I also wrote individual unique poems for each guest at her and her husband Jamie Laing’s wedding in Spain. The feedback was overwhelmingly kind, everyone was so touched by the detail and thought. Jamie says to this day it is often what people comment on or remember most vividly about the whole day.

I love the bride's poems a lot, and although the bride making a speech isn’t a traditional format, a poem has that edge; it’s not just another speech and is easier to deliver than a prose speech. With my help, we can capture everything you want to say in a concise, original and beautiful way. ‘That was the most empowering thing I have ever done’, a bride WhatsApp messaged me. Lots of clients don’t tell anyone that they had any help at all with their poems, as they say, it is so unfathomable that anyone who doesn’t know them or their loved one could possibly write something so personal and ‘so them’. To me, that is the biggest compliment.

Often I will write poems about the couple which are then read by a friend or family member in place of a formal reading during the service/ceremony. This really captures everyone’s attention and is a pretty special gift for the bride and groom too; they can frame and cherish it forever. ‘Speech of the day’, is feedback I hear a lot!

The Process

The process is very personal, I get to know everyone I work with, I love people and relationships and it is a huge privilege to have such special memories and moments shared with me. We chat on the phone and I really do form a relationship with each client.

I feel extremely lucky that most poems are about love or good things, and even those that are more sad like ones I have written for funerals can be positive and uplifting. It is a collaborative process, I will send each client a personalised questionnaire, they will fill it in and from that I will write the poem. It’s your words and stories, I am just putting it all together. I feel extremely fortunate to get the opportunity to pick up and translate how people are feeling and what they want to say.

I really enjoy capturing the subject’s personality, taking the listener/reader on a journey, there is always lots of laughter and smiles and often tears, of joy, of love. The joyful reactions I receive over and over again will always keep the imposter syndrome at bay. In a world where AI is becoming my biggest competition, I offer a totally human service. From start to finish.

Expert Tips