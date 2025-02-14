Bespoke Engagement Rings: a gemologist shares everything you need to know

So, you’ve found the one (which is certainly no easy feat) — now it’s time to find the ring. But where do you start? Do you go with a classic diamond or lean into the vintage revival? Can you take heirloom jewellery and make it your own? how much will it cost, and how long is the process?

To demystify the process, we’ve called in Gemima Macdonald - the founder of Gemima. She's a professional with 10 years of experience in the field, who graduated from GIA as a gemologist in 2014. Before starting her own fine jewellery brand, she worked with star-studded jewellery houses including Boodles and David Marshall - it's fair to say she's an expert on everything from cut to clarity, carats, and the finer details.

"Go with your heart, you’ll know when you know. Invest in the diamonds. A ring can be redesigned in the years to come, but diamonds are the piece that becomes a part of your story forever more." Gemima

Based in London, Gemima is set to open her first store this spring, a place which she describes as "a sanctuary for secret missions, a safe place for couples and gents to relax in. From bespoke engagement rings to quickly inquiring about upgrading or redesigning that piece. There's a bridal snug, and also an invitation-only ‘Gem Bar’ for private events. Think cosy Parisian living room with an Ibizan playlist, your favourite cocktail and tailored service."

"I have always done diamonds differently, so I'm excited to disrupt the industry and show people the magic in private luxury design, away from traditional jewellery destinations."

She takes going above and beyond for her clients quite literally. So much so that she's hidden in airports and even delivered rings to a destination: "From booking dinners and drivers to hand delivering rings in the Alps. I’ve hidden in Folie Douce in case he fell over on his way to the restaurant, and pretended to be a waitress in LA. More recently I’ve been gliding through departure lounges at Terminal 5 and navigating the crowds in Ibiza; it’s never a job which gets boring! Just call me 00 Diamond…"

Amongst all the glitz, glamour and excitement of a proposal, Gemima emphasises that the most important thing is to "Go with your heart, you’ll know when you know. Take some time to understand what you're commissioning and what will make it special. Invest in the diamonds, a ring can be redesigned in the years to come, but diamonds are the piece that becomes a part of your story forever more."

P.S - she also has a secret link for you to tell her about your dream ring in advance,,,

A gemologist's must-know guide to creating a bespoke engagement ring