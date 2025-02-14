Wedding day essentials for the low-key bride

For some people, pomp and circumstance are an important part of the process when planning their nuptials, and while my loved ones can testify that I have enthusiastically enjoyed quaffing champagne at many fancy weddings in the past, frankly reader, it just isn’t me.

When I got engaged (over a bottle of red on a Sunday afternoon in front of the telly), we decided the entire affair should be as easy-breezy as possible.

We wanted as few rows as humanly possible, to leave the family politics out of it and to avoid any grand gestures that would leave us crippled by financial ruin.

There are however some must-haves that are on my checklist to ensure that the celebrations go smoothly, even for the most relaxed (read, slightly lazy) bride.

Your low-key wedding day checklist:

A Rented Dress

For my Reception (already too grand a word as we’ll be in the function room of a pub sipping on warm Prosecco to the sultry beats of Sean Paul), I knew I wanted to change into something slightly outrageous that would look showstopping in photos and move like a dream on the dance floor (aka, a pub table).

And importantly, I probably wouldn’t wear it again. Enter the many fantastic dress rental services offering a plethora of super labels to borrow at equally great price points. I’ve got my eye on this Aje scene stealer from fantastic site Rites that makes returns an absolute doddle.

Amour Ruffle Mini Dress Aje

Multi Purpose Makeup

I will be getting my makeup done on my big day (I’m far too cack handed to be left solely with that responsibility), but I will be taking along with me a couple of multi purpose products to keep me looking (hopefully) fresh-faced all day.

Merit’s Perfecting Complexion Stick has replaced both foundation and concealer in my makeup bag and is my go-to for easy touch ups as it glides onto the skin, even over makeup. A lip oil is needed too because hopefully I’ll be snogging the face off my new husband quite a lot on the day, plus a touch of powder (my favourite is Huda Beauty’s Loose Baking Powder, the saviour for oily complexions) and I’m good to go.

The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick Merit

Dream Lip Oil - Soft Mauve Summer Fridays

Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder Huda Beauty

Press On Nails

I’m bypassing the pre-wedding nail appointment and saving the £50 by opting for press-on nails. They’re cheap as chips, are available in so many fun designs and packs come with spares in case one accidentally flings off into my Uncle David’s hors d'oeuvres.

Stay Press'd False Nails - Glazed and Unfazed Lottie London X KimKim

Travel Perfume

Some brides opt for a new scent for their wedding, something that will always remind them of the day, which is a really sweet sentiment, but after much debate I’ve decided I want to smell like myself (although hopefully a less frazzled, sweaty version.)

So I’ll be packing a travel version of my favourite perfume Phlur, Vanilla Skin, a blend of vanilla, pink pepper, sugar and sandalwood. Described as intoxicating and memorable, which is exactly how I want to be described at my wedding.

Vanilla Skin Eau De Parfum Phlur

An outfit enhancing handbag

I’ve always wondered how on earth brides cart around their earthly belongings pre-and-post the aisle bit. I’m foregoing bridesmaids and a Maid of Honor so can’t force a loved one to drag around a tote bag on my behalf filled with deodorant and plasters, so I’m going to make my bag an integral part of the outfit. I’m besotted with this Anya Hindmarch beauty that I’ll get heaps of wear out of in the future too.

Anya Brands Love Hearts Mini Tote Anya Hindmarch

£1295.00 AT ANYA HINDMARCH

A Ready-made Playlist

Spotify has been a godsend as we put together our wedding party playlist. We’re blending already existing playlists filled with classics like My Girl and Get Down Tonight and intersecting them with songs that mean a lot to me and my partner (more Sean Paul) as well as tunes that should hopefully get everybody on their feet. We’re currently in a heated debate over whether the Macarena will make the cut. I feel very enthusiastically that it should.

Easy Decor

Flowers can be one of the most expensive things you’ll buy for your wedding, so I’ll be following my sister’s lead and heading to my largest local supermarket (big up Old Kent Road Tesco) the morning of the wedding and buying everything they’ve got in their flower department (my apologies in advance to any men thinking of committing adultery the night before my wedding. Try Asda down the road.)

Therefore the ‘theme’ will be chaotic mismatch and I’ve started collecting charity shop vases and jam jars to stash all the flowers in. I’m also asking all guests to wear bold colours if they can so the room should feel vivacious and bright without me needing to blow up any balloon arches. (The vases can all be returned to the charity shop post-nuptials too.)

Tick Off Your Traditions

We’re getting rid of most of the traditional wedding fanfare - no first dance or cake. The pub will be putting on a buffet for us and I’m advising most guests to factor in a Mcdonalds detour on the way home post celebrations. But even if you’re really low-key, you’re still allowed to follow a few traditions if you fancy it.

I’ve always had a soft spot for Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue, and I’ve asked my Grandma (and my one remaining Grandparent) if she has something I can borrow - a piece of jewellery or something similar to tick off the old and borrowed elements. My ceremony dress will be new and for the Reception, I’ll be donning my trusty pair of blue cowboy boots. Job done.

A Polaroid Camera

We’re still deciding whether or not we’ll pull the plug and book a photographer for the event (having seen once too many candid photos of myself after a glass or six of Prosecco, I’m in two minds about it), but I will most certainly be bringing along my trusty Polaroid camera to capture some fuzzy in between moments. I love a physical photograph and will use them to compile a perfectly imperfect wedding album I can bore friends and family senseless with for years to come.

Instax Mini Evo Camera Fujifilm

How I Chose

Getting married this year means I have had to think about, for the first time, what actually matters to me. I'm 36 years old so the Princess fantasies of days-gone-by have faded and I want a day that feels authentic to me and my future husband, while also ensuring we have a brilliant time. I've put into this article everything I have learned through the process and hope it helps future brides and grooms hone down what they want on their special day.

