10 London wedding venues on every It-Girl's wishlist

When it comes to tying the knot, the third most important thing to keep in mind, after the dress and partner choice, is of course the venue.

Whether you’re looking for something small and intimate, lavish and luxe or a mix of all four, London is home to a plethora of nuptial venues all readily awaiting to host you for the first time as a married couple.

© @northbrookparkweddings © @northbrookparkweddings

If a fairytale wedding is what you desire (and so it should) the charming ivy-covered walls of Lewisham's Northbrook Park is the perfect setting. Effortlessly fusing together natural beauty with sophisticated charm, the team at Northbrook is committed to curating wedding dreams come true, no matter their size, style or request.

Northbrook Park, Nr Bentley Surrey, GU10 5EU

Kew Gardens

© @kewgardens © @kewgardens

Set within 320 acres of botanic gardens, if you and your lifelong partner are looking to say your vows surrounded by nature, Kew Gardens is for you. Offering endless opportunities (perfect for photos), including a towering Victorian glasshouse, an elegant orangery, a cosy cottage, and many flourishing gardens, as well as a tailored catering menu just for you, for a day you can forget the stresses of busy city life.

Kew Gardens, TW9 3AF

Old Chelsea Town Hall

© @rbkc © @chelseaoldtownhall

If it’s good enough for Pierce Brosnan, Irving Penn and Judy Garland, then it’s good enough for you. West London’s Chelsea Town Hall has been a favourite amongst notable names since the 1860s, making it a historical landmark for budding love. Designed in the late Victorian era and constructed in the early Edwardian era, The Chelsea Town Hall is described as “a graceful building in the heart of Chelsea.” The dreamy intimate location houses six licensed rooms with a guest capacity of 6 people, up to 140, depending on your guest list.

Chelsea Old Town Hall, King's Rd, London SW3 5EZ

Claridge's

© @tellyourstory.photography © @claridgeshotel

If you’ve ever set foot in London’s Claridge's Hotel, you’ll know that’s it a picture-perfect place to say “I do.” Known for hosting state banquets and royal receptions, catering to a large and opulent guest list is in Claridge’s DNA. From the 1920s art deco art-inspired ballrooms to the multiple different-sized rooms available for hire, there’s something for every wedding theme, guest size and beyond. For guest lists of 60 and above, Claridge's will also present you with the keys to a complimentary suite for your wedding night – as well as rooms with special rates for your guests.

Claridge's, Brook St, London W1K 4HR

Old Marylebone Town Hall

© @adaytorememberlondon © @adaytorememberlondon

The iconic Old Marylebone Town Hall has seven ceremony rooms to choose from for your special day. Each room is designed to suit different tastes and guest capacities, making it a versatile venue option for those wanting something more traditional. Notable names including Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Ronnie Wood, Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith have all tied the knot in the historic landmark, making it one of London’s most iconic nuptial locations.

Old Marylebone Town, 97-113 Marylebone Rd, London NW1 5PT

Petersham Nurseries

© Petersham Nurseries © Petersham Nurseries

Described as “A magical destination of iconic greenhouses and a Michelin Green-Star Restaurant” it’s hard to find a reason why you wouldn't want to walk down the aisle at Petersham Nurseries. With two venues in both Covent Garden and Richmond, Petersham Nurseries caters to all brides and grooms-to-be, offering a team of exquisite in-house florists, a pastry team dedicated to crafting one-of-a-kind cakes, sommeliers on hand and the option to hire the whole restaurant, quite literally every detail will be executed with utter elegance.

Petersham Nurseries, Church Lane, Off Petersham Rd, Richmond, TW10 7AB

Natural History Museum

© @zealphotography © Zeal Photography

Who in their right mind wouldn’t want to get married under Hope, the giant Blue Whale skeleton in the Natural History Museum? With space for up to 450 guests, The iconic London museum is perfect for those wanting a statement location that will have friends and family talking about the day for decades to come.

Natural History Museum, Cromwell Rd, South Kensington, London SW7 5BD

Old Royal Naval College

© The Old Royal Naval College © @oldroyalnavalcollege

If a riverside ceremony is up on your list for the big day, The Old Royal Naval College is for you. Undeniably one of the most spectacular and iconic landmarks in London, the year round venue offers multiple locations, including the famous Painted Hall and the historic Admiral’s House. Oh, lets not forget to mention that you can also arrive by boat.

Old Royal Naval College, London SE10 9NN

The Cadogan Arms

© @cadoganarmspublichouse © @cadoganarmspublichouse

For something a little more laid back yet still overly elegant, The Cadogan Arms on London's King's Road in Chelsea is cosy, eclectic and quintessentially British. With a capacity of up to 50 guests standing and 35 seated the Rose Room is the perfect private space for an intimate nuptitual ceremony and comes complete with a private horseshoe bar, stained-glass wall and a menu created by Culinary Director James Knappett, of two-Michelin star restaurant Kitchen Table.

The Cadogan Arms, 298 King's Rd, London SW3 5UG

The Barbican, Conservatory Terrace

© Still Life Flowers © @barbicancentre

The ultimate location for alternative couples or those who want to be surrounded by over 1,500 species of plants and trees, The Barbican, Conservatory Terrace is a location like no other. Accommodating up to 300 guests, this ceremony spot fuses architecture and flora together to create a fairytale backdrop.

The Barbican, Silk St, City of London, London EC2Y 8DS