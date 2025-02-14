Cool-girl alternatives to traditional veils

Traditional white tulle veils will forever have a place in our fashion-loving hearts, conventional, simple, and overly elegant. However, for those of us who decide to err on the side of things a little more eclectic, the thought of going all out for the big day doesn’t stop at the accessories.
You may also like
Over the past few years, cool-girl brides have been championing modern veil variations on their wedding days, our very own Cover Star Sophie Habboo leading the charge with a bow-adorned beret to tie the knot at her London-based Civil Ceremony back in 2023.
As for the fashion realm, the tradition of ending a collection with a bridal look dates back to the mid-20th century and is still upheld by many of the world's most prestigious Maisons.
For cool-girl brides-to-be, the options for alternative veils are quite literally endless. From oversized bows bound to bring bountiful amounts of joy, seriously stylish scrunchies, heavenly headbands and pearl-adorned tiaras fit for a queen, here are just a few of our favourite alternative options for the fashion-obsessed.
You may also like
How we chose the pieces:
Price: The majority of the items in this list are from designer or mid-luxury brands however I have tried to include a selection with a range of prices.
Style: Each item in this list is curated to be a stylish alternative to the traditional wedding veil.
Crochet Headband
Prada
Perfect for the bride who... Is planning on getting hitched somewhere sunny
Despite what you might think, headbands continue to reign supreme in the eyes of those most fashionable, even on their big day. This particular crochet Prada option is dreamier than ever and would make the perfect accessory for any bride-to-be who is thinking of tying the knot somewhere sunny or on the beach.
Pearl and Flower Crown
Arianna Bespoke
Perfect for the bride who... Loves pearls
Feeling like a queen on your big day is obviously a no-brainer, making this dainty flower and pearl-beaded crown an absolute must. This would look ultra chic with a set of dainty pearl earrings and a dress with minimal pearl accents.
Ribbon Bow Veil
Gigi & Olive
Perfect for the bride who... Who fancy just a touch of tradition
Worn by our February cover star at her London Civil Ceremony, the Ribbon Bow Veil from Gigi & Olive is a cool-girl twist on the traditional veil. Handmade in London from soft tulle and adorned with a statement satin bow, this short veil option is as elegant as it it gets.
Donna Faux-Pearl Bow Barrette
Jennifer Behr
Perfect for the bride who... Thinks bows are the best thing since sliced bread
In my humble opinion, you can never have enough bows, especially on your wedding day. This pearl-adorned beret from Jennifer Behr is a bold statement without being overbearing, however, if you're that way inclined you could add multiple to really add emphasis.
Constance Felt Tiara With Silk Flowers
Maison Michel
Perfect for the bride who... Loves a ruffle moment
The perfect blend between chic and eclectic, this ruffled fishnet face veil tiara is a nod to 1890s bridal fashion with a fun modern twist. Style with your hair pinned back in a bun or with a sleek cut short bob and enjoy the touch of mystery.
Jacqueline Pillbox Hat
Emily London
Perfect for the bride who... Appreciate and love Old Hollywood Glamour
The pillbox hat is synonymous with 50s and 60s style and was made fashion famous by the likes of Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy. Though a statement silhouette in its own right, wearing a pillbox hat to your wedding might just be the coolest thing you can do, especially when it's adorned with white beading and a giant satin bow. I'm imagining this particular option with a sleek suiting look.
Crush Hair Clip
Pucci
Perfect for the bride who... Loves to lean into a little bit of grunge
As far as alternative veil options go, this Pucci double hair clip with multiple dangling silver chains is amongst the elite. Subtle yet overly cool, this jewellery accent would make for the most amazing accompaniment to any bride wanting something cool-girl-approved.
Double Organza Scrunchie
The Pantry Bridalwear
Perfect for the bride who... Knows the power of an oversized scrunchie
Oversized scrunchies in all forms have flooded the hair accessory world in recent months, with famed faces and cool girls alike adopting the "bigger is better" statement. Thankfully, just because it's your wedding day it doesn't mean you need to be without your emotional support scrunchie. This structured square silk organza style will offer a statement finish to an up-do.
Estell Hair Scarf
Free People
Perfect for the bride who... Wants a boho-approved something blue
Embellished with dainty flower appliques in navy blue, this ethereal tulle head scarf is the ultimate addition to any colour-loving bride's look. I imagine it tied under the neck just like Audrey Hepburn in Charade and paired with a set of cat eye sunglasses for in between the ceremony and reception.
Metallic Barrette
Alaïa
Perfect for the bride who... Champions understated elegance
If you're set to walk down the aisle in the near future and the last thing on your priority list is your hair, a simple ponytail cuff or barrette in a dreamy metal finish might be for you. Think of it as a simple statement that won't take away from your dress or makeup.
Why you should trust me:
I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion and Accessories Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok - nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.
Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more