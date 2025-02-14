Cool-girl alternatives to traditional veils

Traditional white tulle veils will forever have a place in our fashion-loving hearts, conventional, simple, and overly elegant. However, for those of us who decide to err on the side of things a little more eclectic, the thought of going all out for the big day doesn’t stop at the accessories.

© @sophiehabboo Sophie wore the 'Ribbon Bow Veil' from Gigi & Olive

Over the past few years, cool-girl brides have been championing modern veil variations on their wedding days, our very own Cover Star Sophie Habboo leading the charge with a bow-adorned beret to tie the knot at her London-based Civil Ceremony back in 2023.

© Launchmetrics Brock Collection FW20 © Simone Rocha Simone Rocha SS24

As for the fashion realm, the tradition of ending a collection with a bridal look dates back to the mid-20th century and is still upheld by many of the world's most prestigious Maisons.

For cool-girl brides-to-be, the options for alternative veils are quite literally endless. From oversized bows bound to bring bountiful amounts of joy, seriously stylish scrunchies, heavenly headbands and pearl-adorned tiaras fit for a queen, here are just a few of our favourite alternative options for the fashion-obsessed.

How we chose the pieces:

Price: The majority of the items in this list are from designer or mid-luxury brands however I have tried to include a selection with a range of prices.

Style: Each item in this list is curated to be a stylish alternative to the traditional wedding veil.

Crochet Headband Prada Perfect for the bride who... Is planning on getting hitched somewhere sunny Despite what you might think, headbands continue to reign supreme in the eyes of those most fashionable, even on their big day. This particular crochet Prada option is dreamier than ever and would make the perfect accessory for any bride-to-be who is thinking of tying the knot somewhere sunny or on the beach. £440.00 AT PRADA

Pearl and Flower Crown Arianna Bespoke Perfect for the bride who... Loves pearls Feeling like a queen on your big day is obviously a no-brainer, making this dainty flower and pearl-beaded crown an absolute must. This would look ultra chic with a set of dainty pearl earrings and a dress with minimal pearl accents. £140.00 AT LIBERTY IN LOVE

© @benjaminwheeler Ribbon Bow Veil Gigi & Olive Perfect for the bride who... Who fancy just a touch of tradition Worn by our February cover star at her London Civil Ceremony, the Ribbon Bow Veil from Gigi & Olive is a cool-girl twist on the traditional veil. Handmade in London from soft tulle and adorned with a statement satin bow, this short veil option is as elegant as it it gets. £65.00 AT GIGI & OLIVE

Donna Faux-Pearl Bow Barrette Jennifer Behr Perfect for the bride who... Thinks bows are the best thing since sliced bread In my humble opinion, you can never have enough bows, especially on your wedding day. This pearl-adorned beret from Jennifer Behr is a bold statement without being overbearing, however, if you're that way inclined you could add multiple to really add emphasis. £225.00 AT MY THERESA

Constance Felt Tiara With Silk Flowers Maison Michel Perfect for the bride who... Loves a ruffle moment The perfect blend between chic and eclectic, this ruffled fishnet face veil tiara is a nod to 1890s bridal fashion with a fun modern twist. Style with your hair pinned back in a bun or with a sleek cut short bob and enjoy the touch of mystery. £815.00 AT MAISON MICHEL

Jacqueline Pillbox Hat Emily London Perfect for the bride who... Appreciate and love Old Hollywood Glamour The pillbox hat is synonymous with 50s and 60s style and was made fashion famous by the likes of Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy. Though a statement silhouette in its own right, wearing a pillbox hat to your wedding might just be the coolest thing you can do, especially when it's adorned with white beading and a giant satin bow. I'm imagining this particular option with a sleek suiting look. £1,540.00 AT EMILY LONDON

Crush Hair Clip Pucci Perfect for the bride who... Loves to lean into a little bit of grunge As far as alternative veil options go, this Pucci double hair clip with multiple dangling silver chains is amongst the elite. Subtle yet overly cool, this jewellery accent would make for the most amazing accompaniment to any bride wanting something cool-girl-approved. £655.00 AT FARFETCH

Double Organza Scrunchie The Pantry Bridalwear Perfect for the bride who... Knows the power of an oversized scrunchie Oversized scrunchies in all forms have flooded the hair accessory world in recent months, with famed faces and cool girls alike adopting the "bigger is better" statement. Thankfully, just because it's your wedding day it doesn't mean you need to be without your emotional support scrunchie. This structured square silk organza style will offer a statement finish to an up-do. £42.00 AT THE PANTRY BRIDALWEAR

Estell Hair Scarf Free People Perfect for the bride who... Wants a boho-approved something blue Embellished with dainty flower appliques in navy blue, this ethereal tulle head scarf is the ultimate addition to any colour-loving bride's look. I imagine it tied under the neck just like Audrey Hepburn in Charade and paired with a set of cat eye sunglasses for in between the ceremony and reception. £148.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

Metallic Barrette Alaïa Perfect for the bride who... Champions understated elegance If you're set to walk down the aisle in the near future and the last thing on your priority list is your hair, a simple ponytail cuff or barrette in a dreamy metal finish might be for you. Think of it as a simple statement that won't take away from your dress or makeup. £580.00 AT MY THERESA

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion and Accessories Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok - nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.