Editor’s Letter: The ‘Wedding Edition' Digital Issue

Valentine’s Day; Love it or hate it, romance is in the air. February is upon us, and what better time to unveil our first-ever digital wedding edition? This month, we’re celebrating the art of matrimony, from the fashion to the festivities, and everything in between.

Gracing our cover is none other than Sophie Habboo, whose effortlessly chic wedding (and that now-iconic bow veil) has dominated our Pinterest mood boards. A modern bride in every sense, she continues to captivate audiences with her podcast, NewlyWeds, proving that the conversation around love and commitment doesn’t end at 'I do.'

While I may not be an expert on weddings myself, H! Fashion is lucky to have Lauren Ramsay, our brilliant Fashion & Lifestyle writer, who lives and breathes all things bridal. A true social butterfly (and seemingly the most in-demand wedding guest), Lauren was instrumental in bringing this issue to life. From curating exclusive features to securing our stunning cover star, her passion and expertise made this edition what it is. Over to you Lauren...

"Although I’m not a bride-to-be just yet (let’s all manifest, shall we?), there’s something irresistibly enchanting about weddings. From sharing engagement news and showing off the ring to the emotional ‘first look’ dress moment with bridesmaids and family, and the little moments - some planned, some completely unexpected - that make the day unforgettable. But at its heart, a wedding is about love, two people choosing each other, surrounded by those who matter most.

Think of us as your wedding gurus in this special issue. For the brides-to-be, we’ve gathered all the fashion and beauty inspiration you need. Our beauty editor at large - and former bride - Lily Worcester, shares the beauty treatments actually worth investing in, model Emory Ault speaks to Rebecca Cope about the process of choosing her unforgettable dresses, an expert shares bridal fashion trends for 2025, and H! Fashion’s very own bride-to-be, Clare Pennington, reveals her wedding day essentials and the 10 luxury gifts on her wishlist.

We’ve also rounded up the most stunning wedding venues in London, the chicest alternatives to traditional veils, and 20 dresses perfect for the modern bride, whether your style leans contemporary or vintage. Plus, a must-know guide into bespoke engagement rings with gemologist Gemima Macdonald, wedding day beauty lessons from former brides, and how I’m choosing outfits for not one, but seven weddings this year. What more could you need?

Whether you're planning your own nuptials, attending a loved one’s celebration, or simply basking in the magic of it all, we hope this issue inspires you to embrace love in all its beautiful forms."

- Lauren x