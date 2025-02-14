I’m a 2025 bride, here’s my top 10 dream luxury wedding gifts

I’ll be frank reader, one of the most exciting things about getting married (apart from eternal happiness with your soulmate of course), is the potential for really exciting gifts.

Any bride and groom has heard horror stories of the post-nuptial lull that comes after the champagne has been drained and the celebrations have come to a close. The perfect antidote? Unwrapping some seriously luxurious presents, surely!

When King Charles married Princess Diana in 1981, they received a two-foot diamond encrusted boat from the Emir of Bahrain and even further up the scale, at Lalit Tanwar and Yogita Jaunpuria's extravagant wedding, they received a helicopter worth $5million.

I casually mention these things just in case any of my guests happen to read this article and are feeling particularly generous...

As a 2025 bride, I have found compiling this list of the greatest luxury wedding gifts any new bride and groom would be ecstatic to unwrap absolutely thrilling. Read on for all the fantasy wedding gift shopping inspiration you could need...

My top 10 dream luxury wedding gifts

Monopoly Set Aspinal of London Because who wouldn’t want to start married life arguing over an unethical housing development on Old Kent Road? For board game lovers and to keep you entertained well into your married years, a classic board game with luxury touches such as red and black lambskin leather board and pewter pieces sounds like perfection. £1595.00 AT ASPINAL OF LONDON

The Wedding Day Hamper Fortnum & Mason Created with happy couples in mind, this hand-woven wicker basket is filled with celebration worthy treats that will help significantly dull the post-wedding blues. Imagine the joy of popping a bottle of champagne that you don't have to share with 250 of your nearest and dearest? Heaven. £165.00 AT FORTNUM & MASON

Blu Mediterraneo 2-Slice Toaster Smeg x Dolce & Gabbana The thought of getting a toaster on your wedding day might be clichéd enough to result in eye rolls from some, but not if it was this gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana x Smeg offering. Dolce & Gabbana’s home collections are must-have bougie maximalist types who want to inject colourful eclecticism into their homes (an honorary mention here for their Stabilo highlighter collaboraton.)

£599.99 AT HARRODS

Scented candle discovery set Dior Candles are something my new husband is being forced to enjoy every single night of the week and will do until the day I die. This particular new wife isn't going to take housework seriously, but even in a messy house where the washing-up has reached health-hazaard status, lighting a gorgeous candle grants you access to the boujie world of Dior and makes the world seem at peace. £160.00 AT DIOR

Soleil d’Hermès dessert plate n°2 Hermès Hermès tablewear is iconic for a reason and you're spoiled for choice when it comes to patterns, shapes and uses. My heart was captured by the cheery Soleil designs, which I know would bring joy to my new husband even if all I served on it was beans on toast. Just don't do a Kendall Jenner and return your pieces on the sly... £115.00 A HERMÈS

Nora Tambour Bar, Black Marquina Marble Soho Home The secret to marital happiness? I think it might be an oak and marble bar in your living room for parties and cosy nights in. Taking cues from the flawless interiors of members club White City House, thanks to natural variations in the Marquina marble bar, no two are exactly the same. There's plenty of storage for bottles (perfect for the sherry connoisseur I want to become in old age) and hanging wine glasses. €2,600.00 AT SOHO HOME

The Sansindo Double the Comfort Gift Set Desmond & Dempsey Newly married men love wearing matching pyjamas with their wife, right? I can't imagine any complaints when it comes to sumptuously soft lightweight cotton in chic animal prints (a signature for the brand) that look so good you could wear them out and about (probably.) £305.00 AT DESMOND & DEMPSEY

Large Check-In - 4 Wheels Globe Trotter A word of warning, I have a good friend who lamented the breakdown of her first marriage but had a particularly sore spot for the luxury luggage set her ex-husband got in the divorce proceedings. Globe Trotter are the last word in luxury luggage and this 4-wheel check-in bag is sure to last you a lifetime. I would plump for the jaunty orange shade, which would be a doddle to spot at baggage claim too. £2395.00 AT GLOBE TROTTER

Acid curved stainless-steel cutlery set of four Seletti Words I dream of hearing from a dinner party guest, "is your cutlery drunk?" No philistine, they're just fabulous. This squiggly set is by Seletti famous for their quirky, tongue-in-cheek aesthetic. One of their pieces even earned a place in Moma, and if it's good enough for the elite New York art scene, it's certainly good enough for my South East London flat I say. £72.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Oyster Champagne Bucket Edelweiss I may have a slightly rose-tinted glasses approach to married life, but I imagine I will spend lots of time sitting with my husband quaffing champagne and gossiping about those who aren't as happy as we are. In these fantasy situations, there is an attention grabbing wine cooler between us, filled with something French and delicious. This oyster shaped gargantuan champagne bucket is the perfect blend of beauty and impracticality boujie types adore. And I love it. £99.95 AT LIBERTY

How I Chose

This was probably the easiest list of lust-worthy products that I have ever compiled, I looked to the best-of-the-best retailers known for their top-end goods and sought out their most swoon-inducing offerings that scream luxury. This isn't about practicality, it's about the unrestrained attention-seeking extravagance you can only demand once in your lifetime. As such, I didn't let price points influence my findings, instead letting my heart settle on the items that I know would spark utter joy in the hearts of whoever is lucky enough to receive them.

