Zodiac Gift Guide: Best gifts for Geminis 2025

Gemini season is upon us - meaning summer is at our fingertips.

Geminis (May 21 - June 20) are the witty, curious social butterflies of the zodiac ruled by Mercury. They love intellectual conversations, variety, and spontaneity but dislike boredom, and routine - meaning adventure should always drive the thought process behind their gifts.

Their dual nature makes them adaptable but sometimes indecisive, with the ability to shift character at the drop of a hat.

Novelty works a charm, while intellectual ideas reign supreme. Hence, ideal gifts include books, puzzles, tech gadgets, or tickets to events - anything that stimulates their mind or satisfies their admiration for experiences.

Wit and style are the way to a Gemini’s heart - meaning it’s best to avoid overly sentimental or expected gifts. With famous Geminis including Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, and Natalie Portman (stars who are all far from banal in character, be it their own onscreen), this communicative sign is always game for something new and intriguing.

Read on to discover what to gift your Gemini friends and family this spring/summer season.

Best gifts for Geminis 2025:

Orisha Mini Dress Rat & Boa Geminis love to party hard - meaning the perfect after-hours look is essential. Rat & Boa's Orisha dress in a vibrant green colourway is ideal for nights spent under the club lights this summer. Pair yours with metallic heels for the utlimate Ibiza aesthetic. £175.00 AT RAT & BOA

Stars Panama Notebook Smythson Adventurers by nature, Geminis like to travel and experience new things. Therefore a luxurious notebook to jot and journal is set to delight your beloved Gemini - and this starry Symthson rendition is our first choice. £75.00 AT SMYTHSON

Zodiac Gemini Necklace Medallion The Diamond Store This elegant Gemini medallion necklace features 0.02ct lab-grown diamonds in 18k gold vermeil - perfect for stylish, curious Geminis. A thoughtful gift that blends zodiac charm with sustainable sparkle and timeless design.

£179.00 AT THE DIAMOND STORE

Chester Mule IZIE Dual colourways are perfect for dual personalities. Meet The Chester Mule by IZIE, the ultimate companion for nights on the dance floor and wedding season alike. Crafted in Italy, these comfortable yet luxurious kicks are hot property among the It-girls - and for good reason. £475.00 AT IZIE

The Cost of Living Deborah Levy Deborah Levy’s The Cost of Living is a luminous, candid memoir chronicling the writer's reinvention after divorce and her mother’s death. Through poetic vignettes, Levy explores womanhood, independence, and the courage to rewrite life’s narrative. A bold, elegant meditation on freedom and selfhood that's primed for conversations over coffee.

£10.99 AT WATERSTONES

Mesh Thong Understatement Shock horror! Geminis are massive flirts - so naturally a cheeky yet luxurious set of lingerie is essential. Help them feel confident from inside out with a helping hand from Understatement - the cutest new name in lingerie to know. £30.00 AT UNDERSTATEMENT

Palm Springs Book Assouline Ignite their inner wanderlust with an Assouline coffee table book for hours of fantastical flicking. This stunning read celebrates the iconic resort city in California's Sonoran Desert, whisking the viewer away from their homes and into the sun-drunk heat of the palm tree- peppered retro West. £85.00 AT MYTHERESA

The Sequin Daisy Dual Denim Wallet Marc Jacobs Featuring dreamy denim with a splash of sequins, Marc Jacobs' Daisy Dual Denim Wallet is a Y2K dream. Set to thrill adventurous Geminis who aren't afraid to experiment, this playful purse is a great pick for luxury lovers with flair. £325.00 AT COGGLES

Zebra Haze Bikini Sommer Swim Since we're heading into summer, some fresh new swimwear is a must. Hailing from Sommer Swim's STAR GIRL swimwear collection, this zebra print bikini with a lilac glaze is topping our wish lists. Daring and dreamy in equal measure. £188.00 AT SOMMER SWIM

Gift Card FaceGym Treat them to an unforgettable experience at FaceGym. The cool-girl treatment involves using specialised tools and techniques, along with hands-on treatments, to tone and sculpt the muscles in the face, aiming to improve firmness, lift, and overall facial appearance. Tech and beauty bliss rolled into one service. £50.00 AT FACEGYM

How we chose:

Style : We've chosen each item with Geminis, and their curious, adventure-seeking characters in mind.

: We've chosen each item with Geminis, and their curious, adventure-seeking characters in mind. Price: We've included an array of picks with prices for all pockets.

