Zara has officially responded to 'Gaza images' allegations

Zara has finally released a statement regarding its most recent campaign which sparked a wave of controversy around the world for its similarities to the ongoing crisis and devastation happening in Gaza.

What is the Zara scandal?

Late last week the cult high-street brand introduced a new collection of garments under the title ‘The Jacket.’ Famed model and muse Kristen McMenamy fronted the campaign whilst world-renowned fashion photographer Tim Walker stood behind the lens.

Posing in several garments from the new collection, models were photographed in front of a deconstructed set consisting of empty boxes, broken walls, demolished drywall covered in dust and statues with missing limbs. In one of the campaign images model Kristen McMenamy was seen hoisting a mannequin wrapped in white plastic over her shoulder.

© Zara One of the controversial campaign images posted by Zara

It didn’t take long for social media observers to link the campaign to the ongoing conflict in the middle east. People flocked to the comment sections of Zara’s now-deleted Instagram posts, calling the campaign: “tone-deaf,” "insensitive” and some even calling it “intentional.”

How did Zara respond?

It’s been five days since the campaign release and Zara has only just now responded to the allegations. Posting a statement on Instagram earlier this morning, the Spanish-founded fashion giant stated that the campaign was “created with the sole purpose of showing craftmade garments in an artistic context.”

The statement then went on to say that, “some customers felt offended by these images which have now been removed, and saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created.” Hello! Fashion's Digital Editor Natalie Salmon explained, “Zara has taken a swift approach to this controversy, which is exactly what we expect from major fashion conglomerates. When brands are late to respond it often leads to an even bigger fallout.”

How are people reacting to Zara's statement

In the three hours since the post was shared over fifty-five thousand people have flocked to the comment section, many of them stating that they are now “boycotting” the brand and that the post was “too little too late” and that this “apology is not accepted.”