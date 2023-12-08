Pantone Colour of the Year 2024: the coolest 'Peach Fuzz' pieces to shop right now

On Thursday Pantone revealed that its colour of the year for 2024 is PANTONE 13-1023, aka 'Peach Fuzz'.
The company took to Instagram to explain it is "a velvety gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and heart."
They continues that it is a, "Warm and cozy shade highlighting our desire for togetherness with others and the feelings this creates, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz presents a fresh approach to a new softness. Subtly sensual, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is a heartfelt peach hue bringing a feeling of tenderness and communicating a message of caring and sharing, community and collaboration."
How does Pantone choose the colour of the year you may ask? In an interview with the Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute Laurie Pressman, she explained that a team of global colour experts search for colour influences in places including but not exclusive to "the entertainment industry and films in production, traveling art collections and new artists, fashion, all areas of design, aspirational travel destinations, new lifestyles, playstyles or enjoyable escapes as well as socio-economic conditions."
She also explains it's done with trend analysis and thoughtful consideration. Though comments under the brand's Instagram post suggest many were expecting bolder colours like green or red, it could have been expected that Pantone developed a softer hue in line with the 'quiet luxury' style agenda that has undoubtedly dominated this year - an aesthetic which embodies muted hues and timeless clothing.
At Milan Fashion Week's SS24 shows, peach dominated the runway with brand including Gucci, Jil Sander and Sportmax all showcasing the orangish pink hue.
Thankfully, there are already some incredibly chic peach pieces on the market right now to get you ahead of the trend before we see in 2024. Here are my top five picks to shop now.
How I chose:
Colour: Of course, I chose these pieces based on the Pantone colour 'peach fuzz'. But they're also pieces that are either trending right now or timeless.
Variety: I also looked for various prices and types of clothing, but they're all pieces I would wear myself.
