Pantone Colour of the Year 2024: the coolest 'Peach Fuzz' pieces to shop right now

From Adidas Sambas to Ganni tees, we've found the best influencer-approved peachy pieces to jump on the trend

Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
On Thursday Pantone revealed that its colour of the year for 2024 is PANTONE 13-1023, aka 'Peach Fuzz'.

The company took to Instagram to explain it is "a velvety gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and heart."

A guest wears a peach buttoned jacket outside the Casablanca show, during Paris Fashion Week SS23© Edward Berthelot
A guest wears a peach buttoned jacket outside the Casablanca show, during Paris Fashion Week SS23

They continues that it is a, "Warm and cozy shade highlighting our desire for togetherness with others and the feelings this creates, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz presents a fresh approach to a new softness. Subtly sensual, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is a heartfelt peach hue bringing a feeling of tenderness and communicating a message of caring and sharing, community and collaboration."

Pantone's Colour Of The Year 2024
How does Pantone choose the colour of the year you may ask? In an interview with the Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute Laurie Pressman, she explained that a team of global colour experts search for colour influences in places including but not exclusive to "the entertainment industry and films in production, traveling art collections and new artists, fashion, all areas of design, aspirational travel destinations, new lifestyles, playstyles or enjoyable escapes as well as socio-economic conditions."

Leia Sfez wears peach Chanel overalls during Paris Fashion Week AW23© Claudio Lavenia
Leia Sfez wears peach Chanel overalls during Paris Fashion Week AW23

She also explains it's done with trend analysis and thoughtful consideration. Though comments under the brand's Instagram post suggest many were expecting bolder colours like green or red, it could have been expected that Pantone developed a softer hue in line with the 'quiet luxury' style agenda that has undoubtedly dominated this year - an aesthetic which embodies muted hues and timeless clothing.

Tamara Kalinic wears a peach cropped shirt from Miu Miu outside the Miu Miu Paris Fashion Week AW23 show© Edward Berthelot
Tamara Kalinic wears a peach cropped shirt from Miu Miu outside the Miu Miu Paris Fashion Week AW23 show

At Milan Fashion Week's SS24 shows, peach dominated the runway with brand including Gucci, Jil Sander and Sportmax all showcasing the orangish pink hue.

Thankfully, there are already some incredibly chic peach pieces on the market right now to get you ahead of the trend before we see in 2024. Here are my top five picks to shop now.

How I chose:

Colour: Of course, I chose these pieces based on the Pantone colour 'peach fuzz'. But they're also pieces that are either trending right now or timeless. 

Variety: I also looked for various prices and types of clothing, but they're all pieces I would wear myself.

  • Adidas Sambas

    Adidas Originals Samba OG Women's

    Adidas

    Cool girls: assemble. There has without a doubt been no sneaker to rival the Adidas Samba in 2023 (I have honestly worn mine to death), and this mega white and peach pair will keep you on-trend well into 2024.

  • Mashu bag

    Aphrodite 2 Blush

    Mashu

    Named after the goddess of beauty, never has a bag name been more accurate. I love the hammered gold hardware - a detail synonymous with Greek designs - and how it compliments the peachy hue. Plus, this bag is completely vegan, and Mashu plants five trees for every bag sold. What's not to love?

  • Ganni T-shirt

    Relaxed Peach T-Shirt

    Ganni

    Call me crazy for thinking outside the box here. Ganni t-shirts have been an influencer favourite in 2023 thanks to the quirky cool graphic designs. One of my favourites was this tee with a literal peach coloured on it...

  • Oliver Bonas cardigan

    Sparkle Peach Orange Knitted Cardigan

    Oliver Bonas

    This glitzy cardigan proves peach is perfect for any time of year. I love the subtle glitter design that gives it a festive feel but also leaves it suitable to wear wherever, whenever.

  • Moncler Hat

    Beanie with Pom Pom

    Moncler

    Moncler describes this as 'light pink' but I'm inclined to say the orangish undertones allow it to exist under peach, too. Monclers beanie hats are cool and timeless, and this one is great for adding a pop of subtle colour to your wintery walking outfit.

