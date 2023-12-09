Hello! Fashion Guest List: the most exclusive parties in November & December 2023

The build-up to the end-of-the-year festivities only means one thing: outfit inspo galore.

Of course, we keep a watchful eye on autumn/winter fashion shows, the street stylers and what the A-list are wearing, but the socialite scene's ‘out-out’ attire for the most exclusive soirees in London is a fashion show in itself.

From jewellery launches to Christmas parties and new Mayfair nightclub nights, here’s what the fashion set is getting up to in the final months of 2023…

Scroll on to see who made the guest list:

Claridge's Christmas Tree Launch

Claridge's Christmas tree is one of London's most iconic designer-clad landmarks of the season, always accompanied by a party complete with VIP guests to celebrate it.

After Jimmy Choo, Dior, Christian Louboutin and Karl Lagerfeld have all reinterpreted the classic tree in their own unique styles over recent years, this year it was the turn of Louis Vuitton, whose 5.2m creation celebrates the art of travel and uses its iconic ‘wardrobe’ trunk as the foundation for its showstopping chrome design.

A-listers were aplenty at the iconic party, including Emma Weymouth, Daisy Lowe and Betty Bachz.

Longines Cocktail Party

Cromwell Place art gallery in South Kensington housed an exclusive cocktail reception for Swiss watch brand Longines, to celebrate its classic DolceVita collection and the launch of the Mini DolceVita at Cromwell Place.

Guests were dazzled with never-before-seen archival pieces on display from the Longines museum in Switzerland which showcase the evolution of the renowned brand’s iconic DolceVita collection, whilst Ashton Gohil and Emmanuel Lawal kept the vibes going with their DJ sets.

Longines’ slogan reads “Elegance is an attitude” which certainly rang true for the guests in attendance…

Skepta launches Dear Darling

Dear Darling is the latest central London nightclub venture from The Cream group - who also owns Restaurant Ours, The Windmill and Cirque Le Soir. The venue on Jermyn Street in Mayfair has transformed into an immersive, alluring venue that characterises a widowed matriarch's mansion.

At its official launch party, guests were served cocktails in teacups, suggestive ballerinas danced en pointe, models posed wearing antique lampshades on their heads and 1920s flapper girls wore nothing but vintage corsets, fishnet tights and strings of pearls. Plus. an artist was doing sketch portraits, and a seamstress embroidered underwear with guests' initials on it. Weird and wonderful doesn’t cut it…

To top it off, Lady Mary Charteris kicked the evening off with a DJ set, followed by the legendary Skepta alongside Jammer who kept the party going until the early hours.

