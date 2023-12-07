Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Charlotte Casiraghi, Alexa Chung and Jenna Coleman: Chanel Métiers d'art's Best Dressed guests in Manchester - see photos

Chanel Métiers d'art: the Best Dressed guests in Manchester

See what the fashion set wore to Chanel's prestigious event which took place in the North of England for 2023.

Lauren Ramsay
Chanel. The luxury Parisian label that embodies timeless glamour, epitomises chic and hosts its fashion shows in the most stylish destinations on the planet, from Monaco to Dubai, delighted British fashion fans when it announced its annual Métiers d'art show this December would be held in Manchester. 

Following on from the collection's previous shows in Paris and Florence, the city in Northern England was chosen thanks to its vibrancy and creative energy. Chanel explained it is "one of the most effervescent cities of pop culture and an avant-garde one, whose bands, spanning all genres, have changed the history of music."

 Stars descended on the City to witness the 2023 show -  which is an ode to skilled craftsmanship - in their coolest Chanel-clad glad rags.

Before the show, Virginie Viard commissioned Chanel ambassador and filmmaker Sofia Coppola to create a teaser video for the event that is guaranteed to go down in British fashion history.

2023/24 Métiers d'art Show - A Taste of Manchester — CHANEL Shows

With Manc-born band Blue Monday's iconic song New Order playing over the top, it displayed photos of Gabrielle Chanel in Great Britain combined with clips that demonstrate the influence of Manchester in music, literature, architecture and sport.

To watch the hotly-anticipated event, A-listers from Kate Moss to Kristen Stewart brought the glamour to the North. scroll on for Hello! Fashion's best dressed guests:

Kristen Stewart

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Kristen Stewart attends the CHANEL Metiers D'Art Show on December 07, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)© Dominic Lipinski
The longtime Chanel ambassador donned a tweed monochrome dress with a daring plunge neckline and layers of silver jewellery.

Charlotte Casiraghi

Charlotte Casiraghi attends the CHANEL Metiers D'Art Show on December 07, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
The aristocrat dazzled in a black sparkly tweed three-piece-suit.

Sofia Coppola

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Sofia Coppola attends the CHANEL Metiers D'Art Show on December 07, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
The filmmaker nailed wearing all-black this season in a sequinned jacket with a slim gold waistbelt.

Lucy Boynton

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Lucy Boynton attends the CHANEL Metiers D'Art Show on December 07, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Lucy wore a black shell-patterned mini-dress with white striped sheer tights.

Alexa Chung

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Alexa Chung attends the CHANEL Metiers D'Art Show on December 07, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)© Dominic Lipinski
Alexa wore a tweed mini dress with a thin scarf and knee-high boots.

Jenna Coleman

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Jenna Coleman attends the CHANEL Metiers D'Art Show on December 07, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)© Dominic Lipinski
Jenna stunned in a long brown dress coat with peep-toe heels.

