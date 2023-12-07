Chanel Métiers d'art: the Best Dressed guests in Manchester

Chanel. The luxury Parisian label that embodies timeless glamour, epitomises chic and hosts its fashion shows in the most stylish destinations on the planet, from Monaco to Dubai, delighted British fashion fans when it announced its annual Métiers d'art show this December would be held in Manchester.

Following on from the collection's previous shows in Paris and Florence, the city in Northern England was chosen thanks to its vibrancy and creative energy. Chanel explained it is "one of the most effervescent cities of pop culture and an avant-garde one, whose bands, spanning all genres, have changed the history of music."

Stars descended on the City to witness the 2023 show - which is an ode to skilled craftsmanship - in their coolest Chanel-clad glad rags.

Before the show, Virginie Viard commissioned Chanel ambassador and filmmaker Sofia Coppola to create a teaser video for the event that is guaranteed to go down in British fashion history.

With Manc-born band Blue Monday's iconic song New Order playing over the top, it displayed photos of Gabrielle Chanel in Great Britain combined with clips that demonstrate the influence of Manchester in music, literature, architecture and sport.

To watch the hotly-anticipated event, A-listers from Kate Moss to Kristen Stewart brought the glamour to the North. scroll on for Hello! Fashion's best dressed guests:

Kristen Stewart © Dominic Lipinski Kristen Sterwart The longtime Chanel ambassador donned a tweed monochrome dress with a daring plunge neckline and layers of silver jewellery.

Charlotte Casiraghi © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Charlotte Casiraghi The aristocrat dazzled in a black sparkly tweed three-piece-suit.

Sofia Coppola © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Sofia Coppola The filmmaker nailed wearing all-black this season in a sequinned jacket with a slim gold waistbelt.

Lucy Boynton © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Lucy Boynton Lucy wore a black shell-patterned mini-dress with white striped sheer tights.

Alexa Chung © Dominic Lipinski Alexa Chung Alexa wore a tweed mini dress with a thin scarf and knee-high boots.