Queen Letizia stepped out in the chicest suit trend of the season
Queen Letizia stepped out in the chicest suit trend of the season

The Spanish Royal is an outfit repeater and I am here for it

Queen Letizia stepped out in the chicest suit trend of the season
Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
When it comes to both on and off-duty royal style, Queen Letizia of Spain has it down to a fine art. 

Spotted just yesterday whilst out on official business in Lleida, Spain, visiting an exhibition, Queen Letizia chose to don the most enviable tailored two-piece suit in a trending colourway that fashion lovers have been all over since late last year. 

Queen Letizia of Spain wears a bright red suit and nude heels to attend the opening ceremony of "The Talent Tour 2024" in Spain© Carlos Alvarez
Letizia is a Queen in more ways than one

She paired her slim fitted suit in fiery red with a neutral nude coloured blouse and a pair of chunky heeled, rose-toned heels. Keeping things casual on the accessories front, the Queen chose to don a simple triple hoop earring and a gold band ring on her pointer finger. She paired the whole look with a swooping side part, letting her tousled brunette locks cascade down the back of her power suit. 

Queen Letizia wears a red suit and nude heels to attend the International Journalism Awards in Spain© Pablo Cuadra
Queen Letizia in the exact same 'fit last year

"In my eyes, the fact that she’s a loud and proud outfit repeater makes me love her so much more, especially in a world where conscious fashion needs to be prioritised."

Upon further inspection, I pleasantly found that this isn’t the first time that the stylish royal has sported the red-hued suit, leading me to believe that it might just be one of her favourites. Back in November of last year, she recreated the exact look to attend the International Journalism Awards: every inch of her outfit the same as yesterday’s fit except a twinkling, drop-down diamond earring.

Queen Letizia of Spain wears a velvet black suit and heels, an updo hairstyle and a pair of black heels while on offical royal business in Spain© Europa Press Entertainment
Power suits seem to be her thing

The Spanish Queen has been known to love a twin-set suit, often donning the classically chic ensemble in various colourways. Late last year she was seen attending the closing concert of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union in a velvet black suit. Pairing the seriously chic ensemble with an up-do and decadent diamond earrings. 

Queen Letizia of Spain wears a long black coat and a pair of patent ballet flats while walking down the streets of Madrid© Carlos Alvarez
I for one am inspired by this look
A close up of Queen Letizia of Spain's patent ballet flat shoes© Carlos Alvarez
A close-up of said ballet flat-esque shoes

When she’s not sporting prim and proper tailoring and pumps, Queen Letizia can often be seen sporting some of the fashion spheres' most cultivated must-haves. 

Earlier this month she leaned into the ballet flat girly trend with a pair of patent black micro wedges ballet pumps, instantly taking out the top space for the most fashionable and on-trend royal to date.

