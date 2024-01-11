Selena Gomez gives Princess Kate's winter whites outfit a 'California makeover'

What do the Princess of Wales and Selena Gomez have in common? Impeccably elegant style agendas.

Selena's recent 'fits have been nothing short of spectacular, from her Giorgio Armani Privé metallic red Golden Globes dress to her 'relationship hard launch' courtside cool street style.

Now she's channelling her inner royal and wore an ethereal all-white outfit that gave Kate's iconic winter ensemble a touch of California cool.

Selena hosted an event in Beverly Hills to celebrate her brand Rare Beauty's Find Comfort body collection. High-octane sophistication was on the agenda as she wore oversized pleated wide-leg trousers, with a matching fitted blazer and a dainty white lace corset vest to balance out the silhouette. A long white coat slung over the shoulders oozed sophisticated cool.

For the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, Princess Kate wore a similar outfit formula featuring the High Waisted Straight Trousers from British equestrian label Holland Cooper with two statement gold buttons at the waist paired with a tailored long coat from Chris Kerr similar to Selenas.

© Getty Princess Kate wore a tailored snow-clad look at Christmas

Instead of her usual blazer and trouser combo, she tucked in a fitted cashmere crewneck jumper from Kiltane to give her look an air of warmth. A white Strathberry handbag, Gianvito Rossi suede pumps and Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery finished off her opulent look.

Selena and Kate's looks demonstrated how altering a silhouette or base layer can give an ensemble a totally different feel. Selena's choice of oversized trousers in comparison to Kate's straight-leg gave an air of off-duty cool, whilst Kate's cashmere jumper provided a timeless and classic feel, versus Selena's lace vest which was more romantic and playful.

Victoria Beckham, Princess Kate, Anne Hathaway

Wintery whites have been at the top of fashionistas style agendas the winter, from the Duchess of Sussex in Ralph Lauren, to Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga ski wear.

We're utterly obsessed with the trend, just be careful when sipping on your Malbec...