These influencer-approved red socks are the cheapest way to update every outfit this winter

A trend so hot even King Charles III is wearing them

Alex Rivière-Sieber goes for a classic approach
Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
Coined this season's most notable colourway, the colour red has been donned by the fashion world in every way possible. A few months ago it was the red Adidas Gazelles, before that it was Doja Cat at the Met Gala and Valentino on the runway, now it’s a humble pair of socks. 

I love it when a trend comes about that is not only super cute and up my alley, but also affordable. No matter your bank balance the red sock trend doesn’t discriminate, making it easier than ever to mimic our fashion elite counterparts. 

From loafers and ballet flats to high heels and kilts, here is how some of our favourite style icons are wearing red socks this winter.

Hailey Bieber

Cute and festive!

Hailey Bieber recently wore her scrunchy pair with black ballet flats, adding a pop of cherry to her all-black ensemble. If I’m not mistaken, the Rhode founder also added an anklet which in my books is a trend for another day. 

Rosalía

I can't fault this outfit

Atypical pop star Rosalía paired her red hot hosiery with an equally as bold Mary Jane shoe ( which from the naked eye looks like Vivienne Westwood's Animal Toe Three Straps. You’re welcome) and a matching knit beanie with devil horns. 

Lindsay Vrčkovnik

An accent sock never looked cuter

Model, muse and notorious knitter Lindsay Vrčkovnik styled a pair of knee-high Chopova Lowena socks with her favourite crocodile skin print loafers to pick tulips. 

Rita Ora

How does she make working out look so good?

Even when working out Rita Ora is on trend. Sporting a red sock and sneaker combo with a sage green one-piece. 

Amy and Aya Suzuki

Double-over-the-knee-trouble

Possibly the most stylish twins in the world, Amy and Aya Suzuki mismatched their Fashion Week outfits, with opaque knee highs and black loafers. 

Alex Rivière-Sieber

Alex Rivière-Sieber goes for a classic approach

Spanish influencer Alex Rivière-Sieber paired brown Baudoin & Lange loafers with ruby red socks for her trip to Suvretta House St. Moritz.

King Charles III 

More like King 'chic' Charles llI

Even King Charles III knows a thing or two about keeping up with the hottest trends. Earlier this year he debuted a kilt made from the new King Charles III tartan,  pairing the new print with accenting knit knee highs.

