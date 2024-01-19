Princess Eugenie's Dior fashion show look is her chicest outfit ever

The front row at any Paris Fashion Week show is always an unequivocally star-studded affair, but Princess Eugenie's appearance at Dior Homme's show on Friday was totally unexpected, and her outfit may just be her chicest to date.

Eugenie, who is the sister of Beatrice and daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, stepped out at Ecole Militaire wearing a complete look from the French label. She opted for a black fitted midi dress with a low-cut v-neck and a thin waist belt with a tonal 'CD' logo buckle.

She paired it with black court shoes and the pièce de résistance for fashion fanatics - a longline jacket slung over her shoulders featuring contrasting satin lapels. giving the illusion of a tuxedo blazer.

© Dave Benett Eugenie wore a full Dior look to the menswear FW24 show

Sleek straight hair and a siren red lip finished off her ultra-sophisticated look.

Her look was a showcase of elegance, and demonstrated her penchant for looks that are as modern as they are timeless. The Princess, much like Beatrice, has gone through a style transformation over recent years, opting for attire that is more clean-cut and fashion-forward, yet still royally appropriate.

It is perhaps unsurprising that the 33-year-old attended Dior's show of all brands, as not only is it a royal favourite (by the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Diana to name a few), but it appears she also has a longstanding relationship with the brand, notable attending the Dior Sessions book launch in London in 2019.

© Dave Benett Eugenie at the Dior book launch in 2019

Eagle-eyed sartorial fans will notice that fashionable royals all have their own distinctive styling hacks. For example, the Princess of Wales loves tonal dressing, Meghan Markle is a quiet luxury muse and Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer constantly turn heads by twinning in 'same but different' outfits.

Princess Eugenie is the undeniable midi dress maestro and has been since her early days in the spotlight. But swapping floaty silhouettes for fitted tube dresses and coats casually slung over her shoulders instead of worn properly, proves she's in her cool-girl chic style era.

She's started 2024 as she means to go on and we can't get enough.