Meghan Markle just brought back a 90s dress trend we'd forgotten about

When the Duchess of Sussex is out, we're always guaranteed to receive a masterclass in minimalistic dressing

The former Suits actress has had a penchant for 'quiet luxury' long before the term became a regular in the fashion vernacular, and after schooling us in wearing all-white recently, she's given us a lesson in styling all-black with a brand new fashion moment that combined 90s simplicity with the current romance-clad sartorial craze.

© MEGA Meghan stunned in a thin-strapped dress

Meghan and Prince Harry travelled to Jamaica to attend the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love - a biopic movie about the iconic reggae singer starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, James Norton and Michael Ward.

For the occasion, fashion muse Meg oozed elegance in a spaghetti-strapped top with a square neckline (eschewing her typical bardot neck) tucked into a black ball skirt from one of her go-to brands, Carolina Herrera.

© MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Jamaican Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness and his wife, Juliet Holness.

Spaghetti straps are a 90s classic - whether in more formal dress settings in the form of a satin slip, or the affordable plain vest top - both of which were supermodel-approved. From Gwenyth Paltrow to Naomi Campbell, and Paris Hilton sporting 'tiny tanks', minimalistic, easy-to-wear, thin-strapped clothing was an It-girl wardrobe must-have.

The vest tops then had a revival around 2018, when street style muses Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, EmRata et al paired them with anything and everything for any occasion.

Meghan reviving the classic base layer is perhaps unsurprising considering the current popularity of the supermodel simplicity off-duty agenda: jeans and a white t-shirt, shirts over biker shorts, trousers and a tank top.

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Andrew Holness, Juliet Holness and Olivia Grange

Meghan paired her retro-inspired vest with a stunning satin ball gown skirt with a voluminous A-line silhouette. Its billowing yet elegant shape perfectly offset her form-fitting vest, creating a dramatic yet understated all-black look.

2023 was coined the 'year of the girl' with uber-feminine aesthetics like bows, roses and ballet-esque silhouettes. Leading on from this, resale platform Depop have predicted 'post romance' as one of its major trends for this year, explaining that "2024 is ushering in a wave of realism," and Meghan's sophisticated yet girly ensemble puts the proof in the pudding.

A Sofia Richie-approved low bun in a middle parting, gold statement earrings and a black and gold Jimmy Choo box clutch finished off her effortlessly elegant ensemble.

She's started 2024 as she means to go on, and we can't wait to see what else comes out of her wardrobe.