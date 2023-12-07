Taylor Swift's coat is "grandma's wardrobe" inspired according to the designer

For a fashionista who embodies the nostalgic normcore aesthetic, Taylor Swift is currently elevating her signature style with cool-girl accessories and we can’t get enough.

From Jimmy Choo “glass slippers” to sheer tights and unexpected heels, the Lavender Haze singer is constantly surprising us with her recent looks that are always bang on trend.

This time it was her coat that captured our attention, as Taylor was spotted leaving the Poor Things premiere after party at the Avra Rockefeller Center in New York wearing the chicest black coat from cult-adored British slow fashion label Charlotte Simone.

© Gotham Taylor Swift nailed styling all-black this season

Taylor paired a 90s-approved black slip dress with black peep-toe heels and the Penny Fur coat, amping up the retro aesthetic of her whole look.

“I’m always inspired by street style, London ladies in particular but my one constant is my grandma's wardrobe,” founder Charlotte Beecham recently told Hello! Fashion, “This season's 'Candy’ jacket is modelled off her bolero. Look out for the 60s curved silhouette and candy-coloured hues.”

The Penny is Charlotte Simone’s signature silhouette. Inspired by the original Afghan coat and a nod to the flair of the 1970s, Taylor’s textured masterpiece was created with faux fur and finished with Mongolian trims. "Layer over a mini dress or denim for instant 'it-girl' glamour," the brand says on its website.

© James Devaney Taylor Swift wearing the Penny coat by Charlotte Simone

If you know anything about the cult-adored label, however, you’ll know that getting your hands on one of its new season pieces is a race against the clock.

A Penny coat from Charlotte Simone's 2023 Winter Drop 1

Charlotte now creates a limited amount of pieces in her ‘drops’ available online for just one week: “I went back to why I started and realised it was for the love of it all! I realised I wanted to create less but better. Focusing on my core customer base, nurturing that community and dedicating time to designing beautiful pieces that last longer than a season.”

The brand has taken the influencer scene by storm and also boasts celebrity fans including Alexa Chung, Lila Moss, Poppy Delevingne and Rita Ora.

Taylor Swift jumping on the Charlotte Simone train proves she’s officially an It-girl fashion icon.