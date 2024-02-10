The Fashion Insider Diary: Sophie Habboo

With Hailey Beiber as a style icon and a wardrobe filled with equal parts designer and high-street fashion, you already know that Sophie Habboo is just one of those girls you want to trade wardrobes with.

In contradiction to Sophie's recent wedding weekend which saw multiple dreamy dress changes, sparkles, hair bows and satin corsets, the newlywed admits that she usually opts for a more “boyish, relaxed” style, claiming that “comfort is key.”

We caught up with the effortlessly chic, easy-going, trend-adverse podcaster and tastemaker, asking her to share a week of outfits. As you can probably guess, Sophie’s everyday ensembles are nothing short of subtle sophistication.

Day One On this day I had a day full of podcast recordings and just wanted to be cosy and mofy so I chose to wear a Charlotte Simone leopard print coat, a pair of Levi’s vintage grey jeans, my Chanel bag, black Adidas Sambas and a grey Lisa Yang jumper.

Day Two For a shopping day in the city, I chose to wear a black long coat from Acne, leather trousers from Mango (vegan leather), a black M&S cashmere jumper, my trusty Zara boots and a Chanel handbag.

Day Three On this night I had an event so decided to sport this black and white mini dress from Odd Muse and a pair of Maison Ernest heels.

Day Four This colourful, flowery, summer dress with cutouts was worn to a dinner on a cruise.

Day Five This day was all about casual comfort. I wore a pair of cream cord trousers from Massimo Dutti, a leather blazer from Topshop, a white tee from Zara, black Adidas Sambas and my Chanel bag.

Day Six I’m supporting the Comic Relief campaign this year, and the t-shirt I’m wearing in this picture is from their new collection which is available to shop now at TK Maxx. I paired the t-shirt with a pair of jeans from Brandi Melville, white Adidas Sambas, a blue pinstriped blazer from Massimo Dutti and a brown Miu Miu bag.

The Fashion Insider Low-Down:

Can you describe your personal style in a few words? How does it reflect your role in the industry?

Personal style is relaxed, chic, comfortable, and understated. I have to wear comfortable clothes! That’s honestly key for me. I follow fashion but I wear what suits me and don’t follow trends. My clothes tend to last me years because I don’t buy with the trends and what’s new in, rather I just follow my natural style.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?

Hailey Bieber’s fashion is very very in tune with what I like. Everything she wears I would wear myself, and she nails it every time. I think she’s allowed for more of a boyish, relaxed style, as opposed to looking pristine and wearing tight clothes, and heels every day. That’s just not me at all.

Weekdays can be hectic. What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

On weekends, I wear baggy boyfriend jeans, cargo pants, or gym wear during the day. A jumper of some sort and a leather jacket and trainers. Because I want to be comfortable when and if I go out to eat on the weekends which is what I mostly do. Evenings I like to dress up, but I will more often than not wear a dress, or something smart and pair it with a pair of boots. I’ve got a great Miu Miu dupe from Zara and I live in them. Doesn’t differ much from my weekday, other than I will probs change a long coat to a short-cropped leather jacket or blazer at the weekend to feel a bit sexier.

Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

I’m a bag lover and major major sunglasses lover. I always have hoops in. I always match my sunnies to my outfit, if the metal on my bag is silver I’ll wear silver metal-based sunglasses and if gold I’ll pair it with my Bottega Veneta gold sunnies. I think that is super important for me as I dress in a very relaxed style so it does elevate it and change the whole look.

In the fashion world, trends are constantly evolving. How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

Trends are not really for me. I like what I like. I tend to like classics that are understated and chic and not necessarily what everyone is wearing at that moment but more timeless classics.

Many people admire the way fashion insiders put together outfits effortlessly. Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

I always think that simple is the best. Don’t overdo it. You can never go wrong with neutrals or all-black. Don’t be afraid to follow your gut instead of trends.

How does your partner's style influence what you wear?

My partner's style doesn’t influence mine haha! He’s got his own unique style and he has THE nicest items of clothing, I often borrow his jumpers and I love his jacket collection.

Fashion insiders often attend high-profile events and parties. What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

I work with a stylist Rachel for styling for events and we stick to the same idea of following understated but chic and still flattering looks. It’s one of my favourite things to do.

The industry can be demanding. How do you balance comfort and style when you have long days of meetings and appointments?

Comfort is key!