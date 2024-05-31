Emily Ratajkowski just made a bold political statement with her Stormy Daniels T-Shirt

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Whilst we're used to seeing supermodel Emily Ratajkowski in glitzy gowns and stylish ensembles, it's no secret that she uses her fashion choices to put across her political beliefs and opinions on current affairs.

Stepping out in NYC, she was spotted in a black tee from Platform with a black and white image of Stormy Daniels, the adult-entertainment star and director who was involved with Donald Trump, on the front of it.

As yesterday saw Trump on trial and the former president was found guilty on all counts, it’s no coincidence that’s when EmRata decided to publicly wear it.

To ensure focus remained on the tee, she paired it with neutral shorts, red Vans trainers and a pair of yellow framed sunglasses. We’re not used to seeing her in such a casual, oversized fit and we loved it on her.

© Gotham Emily Ratajkowski in her Stormy Daniels tee

Platform, who created the controversial garment, made reference to the fact that the trial had a verdict, by captioning a Stormy Daniels image with ‘The verdict is in’ and stating the tee was almost sold out. The caption also explained that "10% of all sales go to charity Safe Horizon, a New York non-profit that supports victims of domestic violence and sexual assault."

Platform is an artist-driven brand that sells one-of-a-kind artworks, exclusive collaborations and limited editions and is backed by world-renowned gallerist David Zwirner. Founded in 2021, its aim is to make buying high-end art easy and transparent, with prices clearly displayed on-site and doing away with inquiries-only. It was founded to entice in first-time art buyers and make the art buying process less intimidating.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski just broke this cardinal rule about wedding guest dressing

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski's vintage jacket is giving Princess Diana

The Stormy Daniels tee was designed by Robert Crumb, who signs his work as R. Crumb. An American cartoonist whose art is housed in David Zwirner, is known for his satirical critique of modern society and addressing political issues through his work.