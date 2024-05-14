Emily Ratajkowski's vintage jacket is giving Princess Diana

Granted, vintage clothing has catapulted to popularity over recent years, with charity shopping, rental, and resale platforms dominating.

On the red carpet, it was a huge trend at the Met Gala this year, with Kendall Jenner, Zendaya, Emily Ratajkowski and Bee Carrozzini all donning archival gowns that were truly mesmerising.

Away from the Upper East Side and down to New York City, Emily has also added a vintage jacket into her street style attire, and it gave major Princess Diana vibes.

The model and podcast host stepped out wearing a Barbie-approved fuschia pink denim jacket boasting a contrasting navy panel open the back with Adidas' classic 'mountain' logo on the back.

© Getty Emily's jacket featured a statement rretro Adidas logo on the back

The jacket perfectly juxtaposed off-duty cool with sportswear, putting a twist on the quintessential spring/summer staple, the denim jacket.

There has perhaps never been an athleisure style icon so prevalent as the late Princess Diana, and the style of Emily's jacket reminded us of one of her most iconic street style pieces in history.

She sported her custom Philadelphia Eagles letterman jacket on multiple occasions, which featured a green body, contrasting grey arms, and a statement logo on the back.

© Getty Princess Diana wore her Eagles jacket on repeat

As the world slowly but surely steers away from major minimalism, Emily's jacket is a refreshing step back into logos, statement street style, and not so 'quiet' dressing.

If looking to add a new jacket to your SS24 roster, it appears a precious pre-loved gem is the way to go. Alexa Chung has also added a vintage jacket to her outerwear wardrobe for this season- an oversized brown leather number featuring retro press stud buttons and roomy pockets.

Whether you're a logomaniac like Emily or Diana, or a classic coat person like Alexa, ensure you're doing plenty of second-hand shopping this season.