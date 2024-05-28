Emily Ratajkowski just sported an 'NSFW print' bikini while holidaying in Monaco

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



When one of the world’s most notable ‘it’ girls goes on a beachside holiday to Monaco you just know her vacay ensembles are going to be something to write home about and Emily Ratajkowski has just proved exactly that.

Taking a little R&R from her busy days spent trackside attending the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix, Emily decided to head to the beach with a stack of reading material and son Sly in tow, for a relaxing break.

© Instagram / @emrata She even matched her bikini to her boxer shorts

No stranger to an itsy-bitsy bikini moment (just take her recent bold blue option as an example) the model, author, mother and muse decided on a limited edition option, made from repurposed, sustainably sourced material.

The 'kini in question is from London-based lingerie and swimwear label Fruity Booty, a brand on a mission to "bring the fun back into underwear" and is adorned with a poster-like print of lingerie editorial shots. They call this print the 'Wall of Fame' and it's "a limited-edition piece."

© Instagram / @emrata We love a sustainable fashion queen

Em paired her bold bikini with a plain black bucket hat and a stack of her favourite gold jewellery, including her ‘Sylvester’ name necklace which she wears in dedication to her three-year-old son.

As the weather begins to warm on our side of the globe, the itsy-bitsy floss bikini has quickly risen to fame amongst other A-list names, fashion moguls and influencers alike.

Earlier this year Kendall Jenner made a statement for the style while holidaying with her BFF Hailey Bieber. Soon after Kenny’s baby sister Kylie took outfit inspo from her stylish family member, sporting a number of skimpy bikinis, including a vintage Chanel option from the brand's Spring/Summer 1995 collection as well as a metallic matcha-hued option while catching some sun in the Bahamas.

© Instagram/ @kyliejenner Kylie's paired her green option with a butterfly necklace

If you’ve got a sunshine escape of your own booked, take cues from the A-list fashion set and be sure to pack your itsy-bitsy bikini to ensure you’re on-duty even while off-duty.