Emily Ratajkowski just broke this cardinal rule about wedding guest dressing

Fashion rules exist purely to be broken, right? Certainly, this seems to be supermodel Emily Ratajkowski's point of view, and who could possibly blame her when the results are quite so stylish.

The My Body author called in a bona fide wardrobe classic recently, rocking a little black dress to the wedding of her best friend.

The 32-year-old shared a series of stylish snaps with her 29.9m followers, capturing the magic of the day, including her own wedding guest 'fit.

Sporting her square-necked LBD, EmRata looked immeasurably chic. The sleeveless piece felt summery and not overtly formal, giving her look an air of effortlessness.

© Instagram / @emilyratajkowski Sporting a little black dress, the podcast host celebrated her friend's nuptials

Eschewing traditional pastel tones or joyful brights, Emily inadvertently flouted a cardinal wedding guest fashion rule: avoiding the colour black.

Of course, there are no official rules around what shade you can wear to someone's wedding – aside from the fact that white is an obvious no-no – but some feel that black is a bit melancholic, somewhat misaligned with what is supposed to be a very happy occasion.

© Instagram / @emilyratajkowski The supermodel attended the wedding of one of her closest friends

© Instagram / @emilyratajkowski Emily wore dark shades with a sleeveless black dress for the occasion

However, Emily, along with the rest of the wedding party, appeared to be in excellent spirits.

Proving the piece's unrivalled versatility, Emily's LBD felt like a cool guest outfit choice for modern, cosmopolitan nuptials.

Within her photo dump, she carried a slim, rectangular shoulder bag under her arm and donned a pair of black oval sunnies. Her young son Sly, whom she shares with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, was also included in the festivities, looking utterly sweet fulfilling his flower boy duties in a black suit.