Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emily Ratajkowski just tried the 'wrong shoe' and dress combo we will be copying immediately
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Emily Ratajkowski just tried the trainer and dress combo we will be copying immediately

The model and author perfected the 'wrong shoe theory' with her plunge dress and red sneaker street style look

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

There is nobody who does quirky street style like Emily Ratajkowski.

From giving the underwear as outerwear trend a daring street style makeover to carrying a £1000 gym bag, the model, actress, podcast host and author has a penchant for putting her signature twist on the the most classic of outfit combinations.

In her latest unusual street style look, she has paired her go-to sporty sneakers with the chicest of summer dresses, and we want to copy immediately.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen walking in soho on May 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)© Getty
Emily wore a boho midi dress with her beloved Puma Speedcats

Taking cues from Sienna Miller, the HighLow with EmRata host wore a boho-approved sheer white maxi dress with a low neckline, embroidered panels and an asymmetrical hem. 

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski just sported an 'NSFW print' bikini while holidaying in Monaco 

READ: Emily Ratajkowski has joined 2024's itsy bitsy bikini trend 

Often, such dresses would be paired with shoes like western boots, ballet flats or sandals to place emphasis on the feminine aesthetic of the garment - but, of course, not Emily.

She paired the slip dress with her go-to trainer of 2024, the Puma Sparco Speedcat. "Originally introduced back in 1999 in a fireproof version for Formula One drivers, the Puma Sparco Speedcat has since been reimagined in numerous colourways and fabrics, becoming a fashion classic," explains Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen walking in soho on May 29, 2024 in New York City. © Getty
Her look proved the power of the 'wrong shoe' theory

Em often steps out on the streets of NYC in one of her pairs of Sparco Speedcats. From styling a black pair with an oversized fluffy coat and a pair of khaki trousers to her reds with navy sweatpants and oversized bomber jackets, they are undeniably her favourite shoe of this year.

MORE: Meet the hot new sneaker set to trump the Adidas Samba

READ: The best sustainable trainers to add to your footwear repertoire

Emily Ratajkowski out and about wearing the world's hottest new sneaker, the Puma Sparco Speedcat© Getty
Emily has been championing the Puma Sparco Speedcat since the end of 2023

Her latest look harks back to one of TikTok's most viral fashion theories from 2023 - the 'wrong shoe' theory. In case you missed it, stylist Allison Bornstein shared a video on the platform explaining how wearing a shoe that is deliberately an unusual pairing is the ultimate styling hack - particularly with sneakers because “it signals that there is some intention and choice and therefore it gives your look personality”. 

Like it or not (FYI, we do), her unusual look certainly captured attention...

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more