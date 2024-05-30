Emily Ratajkowski just tried the trainer and dress combo we will be copying immediately

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



There is nobody who does quirky street style like Emily Ratajkowski.

From giving the underwear as outerwear trend a daring street style makeover to carrying a £1000 gym bag, the model, actress, podcast host and author has a penchant for putting her signature twist on the the most classic of outfit combinations.

In her latest unusual street style look, she has paired her go-to sporty sneakers with the chicest of summer dresses, and we want to copy immediately.

© Getty Emily wore a boho midi dress with her beloved Puma Speedcats

Taking cues from Sienna Miller, the HighLow with EmRata host wore a boho-approved sheer white maxi dress with a low neckline, embroidered panels and an asymmetrical hem.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski just sported an 'NSFW print' bikini while holidaying in Monaco

READ: Emily Ratajkowski has joined 2024's itsy bitsy bikini trend

Often, such dresses would be paired with shoes like western boots, ballet flats or sandals to place emphasis on the feminine aesthetic of the garment - but, of course, not Emily.

She paired the slip dress with her go-to trainer of 2024, the Puma Sparco Speedcat. "Originally introduced back in 1999 in a fireproof version for Formula One drivers, the Puma Sparco Speedcat has since been reimagined in numerous colourways and fabrics, becoming a fashion classic," explains Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott.

© Getty Her look proved the power of the 'wrong shoe' theory

Em often steps out on the streets of NYC in one of her pairs of Sparco Speedcats. From styling a black pair with an oversized fluffy coat and a pair of khaki trousers to her reds with navy sweatpants and oversized bomber jackets, they are undeniably her favourite shoe of this year.

MORE: Meet the hot new sneaker set to trump the Adidas Samba

READ: The best sustainable trainers to add to your footwear repertoire

© Getty Emily has been championing the Puma Sparco Speedcat since the end of 2023

Her latest look harks back to one of TikTok's most viral fashion theories from 2023 - the 'wrong shoe' theory. In case you missed it, stylist Allison Bornstein shared a video on the platform explaining how wearing a shoe that is deliberately an unusual pairing is the ultimate styling hack - particularly with sneakers because “it signals that there is some intention and choice and therefore it gives your look personality”.

Like it or not (FYI, we do), her unusual look certainly captured attention...