Resort 2025: Your guide to the hottest Cruise shows of the year

So far the 2025 Cruise shows have set the fashion world abuzz with their dazzling displays of creativity and innovation. This year designers are transporting audiences to stunning locales, from the enchanting gardens of Drummond Castle to the vibrant streets of Barcelona and the artistic halls of London's Tate Modern.

Dior enchanted with Scottish grandeur, and Gucci thrilled with its edgy, London-cool aesthetic. The collections have showcased an array of vibrant colours, luxurious fabrics, and playful prints, embodying the essence of travel and adventure. As designers push the boundaries of creativity, the 2025 season is a thrilling journey through the most exciting upcoming fashion trends.

What does Cruise show mean in fashion?

A Cruise show, (also known as a Resort or Croisière show) is a fashion collection presented between the main SS and AW seasons, typically around May or June. Originating in the mid-20th century to cater to wealthy clients vacationing in warm climates during winter, these collections feature lighter fabrics, vibrant colours, and playful prints that are perfect for holidays and travel. Cruise collections hit stores early, offering new styles ahead of the main seasons, and are designed with a global clientele in mind.

Where do Cruise shows take place?

Luxury fashion houses often host Cruise shows in culturally significant locations, blending travel and the collection in a glamorous setting. This tradition allows designers to explore different themes and provide consumers with fresh options year-round. This of course makes Cruise shows a highly anticipated event in the fashion calendar.

Your Guide To The 2025 Resort Shows:

© ANDY BUCHANAN Dior Cruise 2025 Dior's Cruise show was a fashion fairy tale set in the enchanting gardens of Scotland's Drummond Castle. The runway was flanked by manicured hedges and blooming flowers, with models that appeared as if they just stepped out of a storybook. Maria Grazia Chiuri's designs were a perfect blend of past and future, paying homage to Dior's historic ties with the country and "when Christian Dior presented the spring-summer 1955 silhouettes at the Gleneagles Hotel," the brand explained in an official statement. Majestic puff-sleeved gowns fit for a modern-day princess, and edgy tartan skirts were paired with leather jackets for a rock-and-roll vibe. Intricate embroidery and sparkling embellishments added a touch of highland-bling to each look, echoing the grandeur of the castle itself.



Chanel Cruise 2025 The Chanel Cruise show was a splashy delight, held in the vibrant and breezy city of Marseille. Virginie Viard took us on an seaside escapade, blending chic with a hint of aquatic adventure. "The sun, architecture, music and dance: Marseille also has a very strong sense of freedom," she explained, and it showed. The collection featured wetsuits-inspired pieces, jackets with diving hoods and press studs, starting with an aniseed-green Chanel suit that screams '60s nostalgia. Dresses flaunted fish nets, and shell motifs, making it feel like a chic mermaid's wardrobe. Tweeds and jerseys in vibrant hues and geometric patterns, inspired by the city's architecture. Even the classic sweatshirt got a chic makeover with fish-printed chiffon and kangaroo pockets. Footwear? Platform terry towelling flip-flops, of course.

© John Phillips Gucci Cruise 2025 Gucci's Cruise show at London's Tate Modern was a glorious nod to the city's eclectic charm and the brand's storied past. The collection, masterminded by Sabato De Sarno, was a love letter to London, capturing its essence with 70s flair. Kicking off with oversized blazers and baggy jeans, the collection screamed casual cool, perfect for strutting down the cobbled streets of Camden. Retro vibes came through with mini skirts and hot pants paired with chic scarves, channeling a bit of '60s mod magic. There were rich leather suits in deep burgundy, adding a touch of rock 'n' roll edge, and delicate lace dresses that felt like they stepped out of Kate Moss' vintage cupboard. The show wasn't just about clothes; it was a green revolution. Gucci teamed up with Grow to Know, turning the Tate Modern into a lush botanical haven with 10,000 plants destined to transform Maxilla Gardens into a community oasis.

© Giovanni Giannoni Louis Vuitton Cruise 2025 Held in Barcelona’s iconic Park Güell Louis Vuitton's Cruise show was nothing short of a fashion fiesta. Models strutted down the runway with the swagger of Gaudí himself, rocking oversized blazers that meant business, sassy shorts, and skirts that twirled like they’re dancing flamenco. The looks were topped off with wide-brimmed hats and statement shades cooler than an ice-cold sangria. The collection was a playful parade of neutrals and bold bursts of colour, a nod to Spain's vivacious spirit. The set, designed by James Chinlund, had seats winding around Gaudí’s whimsical mosaics. It was Louis Vuitton’s love letter to Spain, mixing tradition with a modern twist.