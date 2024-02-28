Jennifer Lawrence exudes It-girl sophistication at Dior in plunge waistcoat

Jennifer Lawrence officially came into her It-girl fashion era in 2023, and her latest look during Paris Fashion Week has proven her quiet luxury style file is more than just a phase.

The sartorial muse has been a Dior ambassador since 2012, therefore it's no surprise that JLaw was among the star-studded front row at the Maison's AW24 show on Tuesday, alongside the likes of Alexa Chung, Natalie Portman and Elizabeth Debicki.

© Getty Jennifer perfected wearing the three-piece suit at the Dior show

She showcased her fashion prowess by giving the three-piece suit an It-girl makeover and, putting a daring yet winter-approved twist on 2023's favourite waistcoat trend.

Jennifer wore a slate grey suit featuring cigarette trousers, a loose-fitting blazer and a matching waistcoat. Putting a front-row-ready spin on the business chic look, the vest featured an ultra-plunge neckline fastened with black buttons that sat below the décolleté.

She paired the ensemble with sheer tights and court shoes, demonstrating yet another way to wear this year's cult-adored sheer tights trend. She layered with a long black coat and rounded the look off with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses - a fashionista's essential accessory, regardless of the weather.

© Getty She layered her Paris Fashion Week look with a long black coat

Not only did JLaw’s outfit prove the power of the capsule wardrobe, but her look was perfect if you need an outfit to go from day to night. Pop a T-shirt under the waistcoat and swap out her sheer shoe look for loafers, and you’re good to go.

The actress' look at Dior's SS24 show echoes a similar versatile aesthetic using tailored separates. The Hunger Games star looked magnificent in monochrome wearing a white buttoned-down shirt with the sleeves bunched up (It-girl shirt styling hack 101), paired with high-waisted, wide-leg velvet trousers.

With brands including Dior, Proenza Schouler and The Row on her recent sartorial agenda, it's clear quiet luxury is firmly staying as her dress code for the time being.