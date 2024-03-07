5 AW24 fashion week trends we're copying immediately

And just like that fashion month has officially come to an end, however, its legacy will continue to live on, mostly through the wardrobe choices of those most fashionable.

Every season we’re left with the post-fashion month blue, stuck in a land of limbo wondering if red tights are still cool and if we need to adopt the ‘no pants’ trend to remain stylistically relevant. Luckily this A/W season was full of notable new trends, some more favoured than others, but trends nonetheless.

As per usual the spectacle was a star-studded affair, with notable names like Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Chung, Cate Blanchard, Lily James and Sienna Miller sitting front row at Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Victoria Beckham and more.

Here in the Hello! Fashion office we’ve been watching both the runway and the city streets intently over the last month, all in awe of the opulence, elegance and new season wardrobe possibilities, however, there were a few that shined brighter than others.

Here are 5 AW24 fashion trends we're copying for 2024:

The Produce Drawer

© GETTY Balmain A/W 24-25 © GETTY Loewe A/W 24-25 © GETTY Mugler A/W 24-25

We’re unsure if all the creative directors were in a WhatsApp group titled “AW24 collection ideas” or if it's just a coincidence that fruits and vege were everywhere. Loewe’s collection was filled with all kinds of produce, including a completely beaded asparagus handbag. Balmain adorned all kinds of garments in grape prints as well as an intricately beaded grapevine blazer and Mugler made apples in various colourways into itty bitty mini dresses.

Leopard Print

© GETTY Zimmermann A/W 24-25 © GETTY Isabel Marant A/W 24-25 © GETTY Dior A/W 24-25

Coinciding with TikTok’s mob wife trend, leopard print was a notable pattern for AW24. Zimmermann chose to adorn the pattern onto lightweight sheer fabrics and made it into dresses, capes and neckties, Isabel Marant accessorised ensembles with scarves and tights in the feline motif whereas Dior delivered full cheetah print trench coats, caps, shorts and stockings.

Green Goddess

© GETTY Chloé A/W 24-25 © GETTY Gucci A/W 2024-2025 © GETTY Victoria Beckham A/W 24-25 s

It seems red is in retirement and green is gunning for first place as the next most favourable colourway. From deep seaweed hues to mossy mountain tones, géeen in all forms was prominent both on and off the catwalk at fashion month. Gucci, Chloe and Victoria Beckham are just a few names who used the new notable hue.

Flora and Fauna

© GETTY Loewe A/W 24-25 © GETTY JW Anderson A/W 24-25 © GETTY Prada A/W 24-25

Call it a coincidence that AW24 shows happened right before the northern hemisphere enters into the spring season because florals for spring… You know the rest. All jokes aside, the runways were filled with natural inspiration in the form of flora and fauna. Loewe sent silk-printed floral dresses down the runway, JW Anderson accessorised with oversized floral belts and Prada embossed sheer dresses with velvet flowers.

Hot Chocolate Hues

© GETTY Acne Studios A/W 24-25 © GETTY Chanel A/W 24-25 © GETTY Stella McCartney A/W 24-25

Brown is back and better than ever and we couldn't be more excited. Donned on the runway by the likes of Acne Studios in the form of a double leather ensemble, Chanel as a plunging neckline frilled gown and Stella McCartney as knit bodysuits and longline fluffy coats.