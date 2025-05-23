Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sophie Turner just made power hot pants a thing for summer 2025
Digital Cover fashion-trends© WWD via Getty Images

The Game of Thrones actress ditched her trousers and opted for big boss energy instead

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
On clocking these incredible images of Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, we are immediately compelled to start a petition allowing us to wear hot pants to work, because we have never seen a pair of itsy-bitsy micro shorts look so smashing. 

While HR might disagree, we stand firm on our position that the power hot pant is a summer 2025 must have - be it for work, or play. Thank you Sophie for your service. 

The Joan actress was attending the Louis Vuitton 2025 Cruise show, held at the majestic Palais des Papes in France. 

Sophie has long been an ambassador of the brand, often spotted in the French label's incredible pieces, and their latest show was no exception.

In this photograph, actress Sophie Turner stands confidently in front of an oversized black Louis Vuitton logo installation, set against the historic stone backdrop of the Palais des Papes in Avignon, France. The image captures her full length. She is wearing a striking coordinated ensemble consisting of a long-sleeved, structured top and matching high-waisted hotpants. The outfit is deep navy blue and adorned with a vertical pattern of jewel-like prints in shades of amber, sapphire, and crystal, resembling ornate pendants. The top is tailored with slight volume at the shoulders, and the shorts showcase her long legs. Sophie pairs the look with white square-toe pumps and carries a small, structured Louis Vuitton handbag in white with black accents. Her blonde hair falls in loose waves, and her expression is composed and elegant.© Getty Images
Sophie Turner at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 runway show

Sophie opted for an incredible co-ord that was all business on top but mighty heavy on the party down below. The print - stripes of hyper realistic jewels - sat on a rich navy base. 

The commanding two-piece (by Louis Vuitton, naturally) was a daring ode to the reimagined power suit. 

But a traditional boardroom ensemble, this certainly isn't. Instead it played with proportion and convention, swapping out the classic trouser for this season's standout piece: the hot pant. 

Sophie Turner is wearing wearing a striking coordinated ensemble consisting of a long-sleeved, structured top and matching high-waisted hotpants. The outfit is deep navy blue and adorned with a vertical pattern of jewel-like prints in shades of amber, sapphire, and crystal, resembling ornate pendants. The top is tailored with slight volume at the shoulders, and the shorts showcase her long legs. Sophie pairs the look with white square-toe pumps and carries a small, structured Louis Vuitton handbag in white with black accents. Her blonde hair falls in loose waves, and her expression is composed and elegant.© Getty Images
Another angle of Sophie Turner's stunning ensemble

To accessorise, Sophie opted for white sculptured heels from the brand with a fantastic block heel, and carried a grey and black buckled bag. 

Known for her long red locks in the TV show that propelled her to fame, the natural blonde has returned to her roots and we're big fans of this choppy shoulder length cut with heaps of movement. 

Cate Blanchett at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show wearing black leather trousers and a caped top in white with a red lightning bolt print© WWD via Getty Images
Cate Blanchett at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show

The ex-wife of Joe Jonas was in good company at the illustrious event, with fellow A-listers Emma Stone and Saoirse Ronan also in attendance and looking absolutely fantastic. 

A short detour to quickly flag how incredible Australian actress Cate Blanchett also looked at the event. Plumping for slick leather and the most incredible caped top we've ever seen, our love for her knows no bounds. 

