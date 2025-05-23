Sophie Turner just made power hot pants a thing for summer 2025

On clocking these incredible images of Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, we are immediately compelled to start a petition allowing us to wear hot pants to work, because we have never seen a pair of itsy-bitsy micro shorts look so smashing.

While HR might disagree, we stand firm on our position that the power hot pant is a summer 2025 must have - be it for work, or play. Thank you Sophie for your service.

The Joan actress was attending the Louis Vuitton 2025 Cruise show, held at the majestic Palais des Papes in France.

Sophie has long been an ambassador of the brand, often spotted in the French label's incredible pieces, and their latest show was no exception.

© Getty Images Sophie Turner at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 runway show

Sophie opted for an incredible co-ord that was all business on top but mighty heavy on the party down below. The print - stripes of hyper realistic jewels - sat on a rich navy base.

The commanding two-piece (by Louis Vuitton, naturally) was a daring ode to the reimagined power suit.

But a traditional boardroom ensemble, this certainly isn't. Instead it played with proportion and convention, swapping out the classic trouser for this season's standout piece: the hot pant.

© Getty Images Another angle of Sophie Turner's stunning ensemble

To accessorise, Sophie opted for white sculptured heels from the brand with a fantastic block heel, and carried a grey and black buckled bag.

Known for her long red locks in the TV show that propelled her to fame, the natural blonde has returned to her roots and we're big fans of this choppy shoulder length cut with heaps of movement.

© WWD via Getty Images Cate Blanchett at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show

The ex-wife of Joe Jonas was in good company at the illustrious event, with fellow A-listers Emma Stone and Saoirse Ronan also in attendance and looking absolutely fantastic.

A short detour to quickly flag how incredible Australian actress Cate Blanchett also looked at the event. Plumping for slick leather and the most incredible caped top we've ever seen, our love for her knows no bounds.