Resort 2024: Your guide to the hottest Cruise shows of the year

Resort collections, or cruise collections as they are otherwise known, are the style aficionado's interseason treat. The sartorial version of a pick-me-up, a well-crafted resort show delivers holiday vibes, a nonchalant, out-of-office attitude, and an influx of outfit inspiration.

According to The Business of Fashion, they were originally intended to cater for the client "who needed a wardrobe for their mid-season travels to climates different to their own". Chance would be a fine thing…

But these days, many leading labels have cottoned onto the fact that style obsessives crave more fashion content than merely biannual collections.

Hello! Fashion shares everything you need to know about Chanel, Dior and Gucci's Resort 2024 shows:

Chanel

© Getty Chanel championed LA spirit

Chanel's creative director Virginie Viard outdid herself with a playful, glitzy collection, inspired by the City of Angels. With high shine cut-out swimsuits, beach babe tweeds and palm trees aplenty, the spirit of the 1980s radiated through. Malibu Barbie would very much approve…

Dior

© Getty Dior paid tribute to Mexico City

Maria Grazia Chiuri paid homage to Mexico City with Dior's resort show, championing billowy tunics, flowy wide-circle skirts and carefully ornamented nipped-in waists. Flora and fauna as well as delicate lacework served in the way of decoration.

Gucci

© Getty Gucci welcomed front-rowers into Seoul's Gyeongbokgung

Staged in Seoul's former palace, Gucci's cruise show marked Alessandro Michele's final contribution before Sabato De Sarno takes over. The collection had a distinctly sporty streetwear feel about it, featuring stiff neoprene turtlenecks, slouchy, low-slung waistbands and poppy tinted shades.