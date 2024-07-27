Kendall Jenner is Team USA in Americana swimwear look

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Considering her time spent jet skiing in luxurious locations, hitting the gym in LA and horse riding alongside besties Bella and Gigi Hadid, it’s hardly surprising that Kendall Jenner is a sports fan through and through.

The Calvin Klein poster girl embraced the sporting spirit on Friday, tapping into the global pre-Olympics vigour via her stunning swimstyle archive.

Taking to social media to showcase yet another covetable ‘kini look, the 28-year-old sported Skims’ Signature Swim Olympic bikini, which retails for £78 online. Supporting her half-sister's sartorial empire of a brand, Kendall showed off the sporty spice set, which featured a triangle top and ‘Team USA’ emblazoned on the back of the bottoms.

© Instagram/Kendall Jenner The model supported both her sister's brand and Team USA in the Skims bikini

The star completed the American flag palette with a cherry red baseball hat, previously worn during a sun-drunk lake boat trip earlier this week.

In the mirror selfie, Kylie’s older sister wore her dark hair down loose in a straightened style and went makeup-free, showcasing her career-defining features.

© Instagram/Kendall Jenner The Calvin Klein poster girl accessorised with a red baseball cap

Unlike fellow model acquaintances such as Cindy Bruna and Kaia Gerber, who have graced the Olympic scene in Paris to witness the epic event in-person, Kendall is set to support her national team from the comfort of her own home.

The Olympics hold a special place in the Jenners’ heart. Sisters Kendall and Kylie were born to former Olympic decathlete champion Caitlyn Jenner, who took home a gold medal in the men's decathlon event in 1974.

At the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, Caitlyn achieved personal bests in all five events on the first day of the men's decathlon despite coming second place behind Guido Kratschmer of West Germany.

Since coming out as a trans woman, Caitlyn has followed in her daughters footsteps, gracing magazine covers such as Vogue and starring in her own reality television series I Am Cait, which focused on her highly publicised gender transition.