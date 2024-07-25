Kendall Jenner has a Baywatch moment in mismatched bikini

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Kendall Jenner just committed a cardinal sartorial sin. While shocking to some and adventurous to others, the model’s latest swimwear look is in equal parts bold and brilliant.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old debuted a new lakeside look, featuring a mismatched red-black bikini that added another covetable set to her expansive swimwear collection.

Gifting her 292 million followers a stylish off-duty post, Kendall championed surfer girl chic, pairing her colorblock ‘kini, featuring a chilli red top and ebony black bottoms, with a crimson baseball hat for her day spent riding the waves.

© Instagram/Kendall Jenner Kendall wore a mismatched bikini for her day spent lakeside

Going makeup-free for her luxurious day off, the supermodel heightened her look with a polished red manicure and a single silver bracelet that gently adorned her wrist. She reclined on the pristine lake boat, showing off a glint of her delicate hoop earrings that added a quiet sense of glamour to her sensual swim attire.

“Wake surfer girl,” the 818 founder wrote alongside the post, which prompted a slew of celebrity friends, including fellow Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel, to comment.

Kardashian-Jenner followers will be well-acquainted with Kendall’s glistening swim archive. The model favours It-girl labels, spanning Heavy Manners to Fruity Booty, frequently documenting her collection via social media.

© Instagram/Kendall Jenner The Calvin Klein poster girl accessorised with minimalist silver jewels and a red baseball cap

Last month, Kylie’s older sister indulged in a Grace Kelly moment, slipping into a bikini and retro silk handkerchief tied around her neck and gracefully over her hair while reclining on a yacht.

Kendall oozed the elegance of high-society figures from the 50s, 60s and 70s, such as Jackie Kennedy who adored this au courant style.

The old Hollywood aesthetic was also beloved by screen sirens Sophia Loren, Brigitte Bardot, Elizabeth Taylor, and Audrey Hepburn, who wore a white headscarf by Hubert de Givenchy when she married her second husband, Andre Dotti, in 1969.

Kendall’s inclination for retro styles was further evidenced by her new Vogue Australia cover. Sporting a black and white polka dot bikini with a balconette bustier top and matching bottoms, Kendall once again proved that she reigns supreme in the swimstyle department.