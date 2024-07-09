Kendall Jenner champions bedhead-chic in luxury loungewear

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Time and time again, Kendall Jenner proves that she can do no wrong.

The model has self-styling down to a fine art, whether gracing the red carpet in Lee McQueen for Givenchy or kicking back at home in her It-girl undies.

© Instagram/Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner made a case for elegant underwear, sporting a co-ordinating blue lingerie set

The latter made an appearance on the 28-year-old’s social media feed on Monday. Kendall, who made a case for bed-head chic, snapped a mirror selfie wearing a matching blue cami and horizontally striped underwear set, featuring a cornflower hue, ivory lace trims and white rose detailing.

Posing naturally in the minimalist bathroom setting, Kendall allowed her avid fanbase a peak into her abode, which was lined with a monogrammed Gucci vanity case, plush chevron towels and stone-hued walls.

The star wore her dark chocolate hair swished to the side, adding to her ‘just-rolled-out-of-bed’ aesthetic.

Not one to shy away from a sneak peek into her lingerie archive, Kendall is a connoisseur of cute lingerie. Brands such as Fruity Booty, Calzedonia and Heavy Manners saturate her underwear drawers, creating a diverse array of cool labels for her to choose from each morning.

Naturally, being a Calvin Klein ambassador, Kendall ensures that the American label takes centre stage in her underwear collection. Back in February, the model starred in the company’s Spring 2024 campaign photographed by Mert Alas, one of her many collabs with the brand since she began modelling for them in 2015.

MORE: Kendall Jenner delivers Old Hollywood elegance with Meghan Markle's favourite neckline

RELATED: Kendall Jenner's red unitard is officially on our summer wardrobe wishlist

The long-term CK poster girl sported a relaxed trench coat for the shoot, complete with a fluid finish and dusty blue hue. Standing amidst the streets of New York, Kendall posed in a simple black tee which was layered under the outerwear piece, in addition to some patent black brogues.

The partnership followed Calvin Klein’s internet-breaking underwear campaign starring Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear and The Iron Claw.