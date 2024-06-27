Kendall Jenner just went barefoot at the Louvre and it was kinda iconic

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If there’s one person in this world who can get away with going barefoot at the Louvre, look chic and not be escorted out by security for breaking the dress code it’s Kendall Jenner.

Yes, you heard that right, the eldest Jenner sister frolicked around the world's most iconic Parisian museum with no shoes on, making a case for angelic fairy princess dressing.

The model, muse and 818 tequila founder posted a series of images to her 292 million Instagram followers of herself in a floaty long black skirt, a capped-sleeved crop top and no shoes.

Captioning the post “ The Louvre at midnight” Kendall made it clear that she was given VIP access to see Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa in the flesh, a luxury only few can tick off their bucket list.

© Instagram / @kendalljenner Oh to be this close to the Mona Lisa

Fans of the fashion muse were quick to comment on Kenny's footwear (or lack of) choice, one fan commenting “She’s a bare foot type of gal” while another said, “Oh to be running around in a museum in a beautiful dress.”

Although we’re more than sure Kendall’s sans shoe choice happened for a reason, likely because her model feet are sore from wearing multiple iconic looks at the recent Vogue World event in Paris, we can’t help but hope it has some sort of ethereal fairy fashion meaning.

© Instagram / @kendalljenner Kenny's afterparty dress lives in my head rent free

Over the last few months, Kendall has been in her high fashion era, recently donning a floaty, lilac-toned gown whilst holidaying with her baby sister Kylie. Before that she was spotted sporting two vintage Givenchy looks to this year's Met Gala and Met Gala afterparty, one of which featured a leather corset, made to look like feathered wings, reinforcing the speculation that she is in fact an earthside angel.