Kendall Jenner just proved once again that she's a unitard stan

If there’s one famed face who when off-duty prioritises comfort over full glam, it’s Miss Kendall Jenner.

Not to say that said comfortable ensembles aren’t cute, because that’s never ever the case for Kenny, but more often than not the supermodel can be found sporting jeans and a plain white tee or her beloved activewear.

Posting to her 292m Instagram followers just yesterday, Kendall made sure her devoted fashion fans know how much she loves a particular onesie silhouette, as this isn’t the first time she's raved about it on the ‘gram.

Captioning the post “this @alo onesie!” Kenny can be seen snapped at home, both posing outside in front of her Mercedes G-Wagon and inside against a white wall. The beloved onesie in question is of course from cult Los Angeles-founded athleisure company Alo, a cult favourite amongst many famed faces and it-girls alike.

© Instagram / @kendalljenner *adds to cart

Kendall opted for the Alosoft Suns Out Onesie in Seashell Blue from the brand, styling it with a set of chunky white socks, grey New Balance dad sneakers and a set of sunnies on her head.

© Instagram / @kendalljenner We love a vibrant pop of colour

This isn’t the first time the eldest Jenner sister has made a public confession about her love for the best-selling Alo onesie. Back in late June of this year, she posted a series of stylistic images to her Insta story, wearing the same style but in a racy red hue.

Kendall isn’t the only famed face who loves a onesie. Songstress and actress Rita Ora is also a known lover of the sporty style, spotted multiple times in different variations, most recently spotted pairing a full-length, lilac-toned option with brightly-hued Salomon sneakers whilst en route to a workout class.

© Getty The onesie can be styled in multiple ways

Addison Rae is also a fan of the athleisure style, sporting the same style as Kendall’s blue option but in black with a chunky red Prada headband and matching shoulder bag for a day out in LA.

If you’re like Kenny and put stylish comfort above all else, might we suggest that a sports onesie could be your new go-to everyday outfit recipe?