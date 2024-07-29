Emma Roberts nails coquettecore in Cali-style floral dress

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Emma Roberts is a Cali-girl through and through. Despite her New York upbringing, the star has curated a wardrobe brimming with LA dress codes; florals, delicate lace detailing and uber-feminine silhouettes hailing from cult labels.

On Sunday, the actress styled out a new Californian-coded outfit courtesy of her trusty stylist duo Elkin’s Brit and Kara. Enjoying a luxurious European sojourn, the 33-year-old wore a Montce Swim’s ‘Lena Long Dress,’ a piece that marries relaxed beach vibes with refined style. The maxi dress, made from a light, airy fabric, featured a feminine bustier neckline, a black lace trim and slender spaghetti straps, giving it a touch of subtle sexiness.

Emma paired the piece, which hails from the Florida-based swimwear label, with some large black cat-eye shades by Khaite courtesy of Garrett Leight California Optical and some cream kitten heels with strap detailing by Mango.

She wore her blonde hair swept back in a sleek low ponytail and accessories with minimalist gold jewels.

Dressing up for a swanky night out in Saint Tropez, the star headed for dinner at Nobu, writing via her Instagram: “If there’s @therealnobu in a city I’ll find it.”

© Instagram/Emma Roberts The actress clasped a monogrammed Valentino handbag on Friday

The mother-of-one has been spoiling online spectators with her European wardrobe as of late. Since touching down in Saint Tropez for the Summer Gala 2024, Emma has left no sartorial stone unturned.

On Friday, Emma once again showcased her coolly elegant style while mapping picturesque streets of the celebrity-coveted French city. Gracing the French Riviera in the utmost style, Emma slipped into a chocolate brown one-shouldered dress courtesy of Australian label Showpo. She paired the draped number with a monogrammed Valentino handbag in natural and black hues with gold hardware detailing.

Completing her off-duty attire, the Wild Child actress stepped out in some chic thong-style sandals by Pelle Moda and minimalist gold jewellery.