Selena Gomez just revealed Benny Blanco's nickname for her via a comical slogan tee

Just days after celebrating her 32nd birthday in a buttery yellow playsuit, Selena Gomez proves she’s part of the cool girls club who stan a comical slogan tee.

The Rare Beauty founder shared a series of snaps to her whopping 425 million Instagram followers just yesterday, the fourth photo dump she’s posted in just six days. Included in her latest collection of images was a selfie, taken in low light of herself wearing a green ribbed tank top with the words “pickle princess” written across the chest in dainty diamantes.

In that particular photo, Selena tagged her music producer and writer beau, Benny Blanco, who might I add is responsible for Justin Bieber's hit song Love Yourself and Rihanna's Diamonds, leaving fans to believe that the slogan “pickle princess” is his ultra-cute nickname for Selena.

© Instagram /@selenagomez Benny and Sel really are couple goals

The loved-up couple have been making fans' hearts swoon since they started dating last year, constantly posting each other on their Instagrams and confessing their love for one another. Just a few days ago Selena shared a series of vacation images to her ‘gram, donning a sunflower yellow one-piece swimsuit with the caption “Thank you for sharing your life with me today and every day [smiley emoji]."

© Instagram / @kaiagerber We can't wait to join Kaia's book club

It's no secret that slogan tees are having a serious moment right now, especially amongst the fashion set it girls. Just days ago Dua Lipa donned a white option to promote her festival Sunny Hill Festival, Kaia Gerber was spotted out and about in NYC sporting a navy blue option with the words “Come to my house, I have great books” written across the chest in reference to her newly launched book club she calls 'Library Science' and the queen of ‘brat girl summer’ Charli XCX has been wearing her own ‘brat’ merch on repeat for weeks.

After seeing Selena’s ‘pickle princess’ option, we think it's safe to say that this summer is all about the slogan tee and the weirder the slogan the better.