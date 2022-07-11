Emma Roberts is a vision in stylish swimsuit as she poses by the pool Julia Roberts' niece is on vacation in Europe

Emma Roberts is the latest celebrity to make us all envious after sharing a stunning photo from her European getaway.

The actress took to Instagram at the beginning of the week to post a photo of herself wearing a stylish black swimsuit as she posed in front of a swimming pool, complete with a dreamy backdrop of a clear blue ocean.

Emma is currently in Italy, and suitably captioned her post: "how do you say good morning in Italian?"

VIDEO: Julia Roberts pays sweet tribute to her 'magical' niece Emma Roberts

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "So gorgeous," while another wrote: "You look beautiful." A third added: "So pretty."

Emma has been in Italy for the last few days and was one of the many stars to attend a star-studded Dolce & Gabbana fashion show event in Sicily, and sharing pictures on social media.

The actress is relatively private but occasionally shares insights into her personal life online.

She shares one-year-old son Rhodes with partner Garrett, welcoming him in 2020. She posted a sweet picture of herself holding him back in May to mark Mother's Day.

Emma and Garrett have been dating since March 2019, and have kept a low profile since they were first linked.

The actress has no doubt received a lot of parenting advice from her famous aunt, Julia Roberts, since welcoming Rhodes too.

The pair are incredibly close and Julia opened up about her relationship with her niece during an interview with Los Angeles Times in 2013.

Julia Roberts is Emma Roberts' aunt

The mother-of-three said: "When Emma comes to stay with us, I always think, 'Please let her be the same,' and she is still the same magical girl she used to be.

"I think so much of it has to do with your intentions in taking on a business like this. If you have a pure view of what you want to accomplish, I think you can maintain your sense of self."

