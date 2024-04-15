Coachella 2024: the best street style looks

Coachella 2024 is finally here.

The California-based festival, which takes place over two weekends every spring, is a magical, glorious occasion for both music lovers and style fanatics alike, with cool-girls from across the globe putting their best fashion feet forward to dance the day away in the desert.

Some of the globe's most prolific performers have graced the stages this year and brought their sartorial A-game (special shoutout to Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat and Lana Del Rey).

Off the stage and into the crowds, influencers, celebrities and festivalgoers alike have donned some seriously epic street style looks.

Here are some of the best looks from the 2024 festival:

© Getty Cowgirl glamour A festivalgoer opted for a tiered low-rise white skirt accessorised with a 'love' chain belt. They paired it with a sequin bralette and a cowgirl hat.

© Getty Amelia Gray The fashion model and daughter of RHOBH star Lisa Rinna opted for baggy denim shorts, a cropped vest, white socks and penny loafers.

© Getty Disco pants A guest wore the coolest high-waisted metallic cargo pants paired with a white cropped vest, a red neckerchief and a 90s style silver shoulder bag.

© Getty Alessandra Ambrosio The model opted for the chicest lace-trimmed ivory dress which she left unbuttoned and paired with denim shorts. A black Alaïa bag finished off her look.

© Getty Space buns and shiny boots A fashionable festivalgoer opted for a loosely knitted light green two-piece paired with gold metallic cowboy boots and two space buns in the hair.

© Getty Megan Fox There's no denying Megan's pearlescent hair was the star of the show. To let her newly dyed locks do all the talking, she opted for a black outfit consisting of thigh-length boots, a graphic tee and a leather jacket.

© Getty Madison Pettis The American actress brought major 70s boho vibes in dramatic flared trousers, which she paired with dangle earrings and a Fendi shoulder bag.

© Getty Taylor Hill The model wore a black satin slip dress layered with a sheer top adorned with electric blue flowers.

© Getty Rainbow hippie A guest oozed positive vibes in a 70s-approved rainbow bodysuit with flared sleeves, paired with chunky white platform boots.

© Getty Shanina Shaik Giving 'jeans and a nice top' the perfect festival makeover, Shanina wore light-wash straight-leg jeans with a denim corset style top.

© Getty The buckle bandeau A festivalgoer epitomised California cool-girl in a leather look bandeau top with a statement buckle paired with a low-rise white maxi skirt.

© Getty Nina Dobrev and Shaun White The Vampire Diaries actress and her snowboarder partner were the ultimate couple goals in matching neutral 'fits. Special shoutout to Nina's stunning lace-up trousers.

© Getty Teyana Taylor Teyana wore the coolest denim-inspired sheer ruffle maxi dress, which she paired with pointed denim knee-high boots. Double denim just got a whole new meaning...

© Getty Emma Roberts The actress perfected spring colour blocking in a mint green and white shift dress. A pair of dark brown cowboy boots and white cat-eye sunglasses finished off her look.