Megan Fox, Emma Roberts, Alessandra Ambrosio: the best Coachella 2024 street style looks
Coachella 2024: the best street style looks

See all the coolest looks from the A-listers and influencers at the California-based festival this year

2 minutes ago
Coachella 2024: the best street style looks
Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
Coachella 2024 is finally here.

The California-based festival, which takes place over two weekends every spring, is a magical, glorious occasion for both music lovers and style fanatics alike, with cool-girls from across the globe putting their best fashion feet forward to dance the day away in the desert.

Some of the globe's most prolific performers have graced the stages this year and brought their sartorial A-game (special shoutout to Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat and Lana Del Rey).

Off the stage and into the crowds, influencers, celebrities and festivalgoers alike have donned some seriously epic street style looks.

Here are some of the best looks from the 2024 festival:

Festivalgoer attends the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California© Getty

Cowgirl glamour

A festivalgoer opted for a tiered low-rise white skirt accessorised with a 'love' chain belt. They paired it with a sequin bralette and a cowgirl hat.

Amelia Gray at Revolve Festival: The Seventh Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event held on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California© Getty

Amelia Gray

The fashion model and daughter of RHOBH star Lisa Rinna opted for baggy denim shorts, a cropped vest, white socks and penny loafers.

A festivalgoer attends the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California© Getty

Disco pants

A guest wore the coolest high-waisted metallic cargo pants paired with a white cropped vest, a red neckerchief and a 90s style silver shoulder bag.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends CELSIUS Cosmic Desert Event at Coachella on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California© Getty

Alessandra Ambrosio

The model opted for the chicest lace-trimmed ivory dress which she left unbuttoned and paired with denim shorts. A black Alaïa bag finished off her look.

A festivalgoer attends the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California© Getty

Space buns and shiny boots

A fashionable festivalgoer opted for a loosely knitted light green two-piece paired with gold metallic cowboy boots and two space buns in the hair.

Megan Fox at Coachella© Getty

Megan Fox

There's no denying Megan's pearlescent hair was the star of the show. To let her newly dyed locks do all the talking, she opted for a black outfit consisting of thigh-length boots, a graphic tee and a leather jacket.

Madison Pettis at Revolve Festival: The Seventh Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. © Getty

Madison Pettis

The American actress brought major 70s boho vibes in dramatic flared trousers, which she paired with dangle earrings and a Fendi shoulder bag.

Taylor Hill attends CELSIUS Cosmic Desert Event at Coachella on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California© Getty

Taylor Hill

The model wore a black satin slip dress layered with a sheer top adorned with electric blue flowers.

A festivalgoer attends the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club © Getty

Rainbow hippie

A guest oozed positive vibes in a 70s-approved rainbow bodysuit with flared sleeves, paired with chunky white platform boots.

Shanina Shaik attends CELSIUS Cosmic Desert Event at Coachella on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California.© Getty

Shanina Shaik

Giving 'jeans and a nice top' the perfect festival makeover, Shanina wore light-wash straight-leg jeans with a denim corset style top.

A festivalgoer attends the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California© Getty

The buckle bandeau

A festivalgoer epitomised California cool-girl in a leather look bandeau top with a statement buckle paired with a low-rise white maxi skirt.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White at Revolve Festival: The Seventh Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event held on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. © Getty

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White

The Vampire Diaries actress and her snowboarder partner were the ultimate couple goals in matching neutral 'fits. Special shoutout to Nina's stunning lace-up trousers.

Teyana Taylor at Revolve Festival: The Seventh Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.© Getty

Teyana Taylor

Teyana wore the coolest denim-inspired sheer ruffle maxi dress, which she paired with pointed denim knee-high boots. Double denim just got a whole new meaning...

Emma Roberts attends CELSIUS Cosmic Desert Event at Coachella on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California.© Getty

Emma Roberts

The actress perfected spring colour blocking in a mint green and white shift dress. A pair of dark brown cowboy boots and white cat-eye sunglasses finished off her look.

Charli D'Amelio attends CELSIUS Cosmic Desert Event at Coachella on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California.© Getty

Charli D'Amelio

The social media star wore a daring underwear-style two-piece layered with a sheer skirt. A hair bandana finished off her rebellious, 2000s Christina Aguilera-esque look.

